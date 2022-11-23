Read news from:
Sweden’s mean temperature up 1.9C since late 1800s: report

Sweden's average temperature has risen nearly two degrees Celsius since the late 1800s and while precipitation has increased the snow cover lasts two weeks less, a new report on the Nordic country's climate change said Tuesday.

Published: 23 November 2022 07:58 CET
People in Skåne enjoying unseasonal temperatures of 10C earlier this November. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

According the report from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) the average temperature in the country was 1.9 degrees Celsius (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) higher in the period between 1991 to 2020 compared to the period between 1861 and 1890.

SMHI noted that the observed change was roughly double that of the change in global average temperatures for the same period.

The weather agency said that it had not previously conducted an analysis as extensive, where it looked at as many different indicators of climate change, before.

“The result of the analysis clearly show that Sweden’s climate has changed,” Semjon Schimanke, climatologist and project leader at SMHI, said in a statement.

“The warmer climate with more precipitation in Sweden closely follows the observed global warming that is a result of human climate influence,” Erik Kjellstrom, professor of climatology at SMHI, added.

Not all of the observation series covered the same timeframe, the weather agency said and noted that precipitation had increased since 1930, from about 600 millimetres to almost 700 millimetres from the year 2000 and forward.

However, the snow cover during winter around the country had decreased by 16 days on average for the period between 1991 and 2020 compared to the period between 1961 and 1990.

SMHI stressed that the observations were the averages over a year, and said the picture became more complex as when “investigating smaller regions or different seasons.”

“For instance, the increase of precipitation is mainly related to enhanced precipitation during autumn and winter whereas there are no obvious trends in spring and summer,” SMHI said, adding that “changes in extremes are generally harder to identify.”

The report comes as the UN climate summit COP27 wrapped up in Egypt over the weekend.

While the summit resulted in a landmark deal on funding to help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts it also led to criticism and frustration over a failure to be more ambitious on cutting emissions

‘I thought Russia was coming’: Stockholm shaken by thundersnow

Some areas of Sweden experienced snow, thunder and lightning at the same time early on Monday morning, in a rare weather phenomenon known as "thundersnow".

Published: 21 November 2022 09:58 CET
“I thought Russia was coming!” a colleague at The Local said of the thundersnow which boomed over Stockholm early on Monday morning.

In the early hours of Monday morning, several parts of Sweden experienced the rare weather event, with the loud bangs causing residents of Södertälje to call the police to report gunshots.

Thunder is usually associated with humid summer evenings, but it can also occur in the winter, meteorologist Alexandra Ohlsson from Sweden’s Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) told TT newswire.

Monday’s thundersnow occurred primarily in the Stockholm area and on Gotland, but was also seen in other parts of the country.

“In Stockholm, thunder started just after midnight, continuing until around 1 o’clock this morning, but during the morning there have been a few bouts of thunder in parts of Götaland and Svealand, with one in Gävleborg as well,” Ohlsson told TT.

The phenomenon most commonly occurs in coastal regions of southern Sweden, where cold air moves over water which is still warm, she explained.

“When it comes in over land, enough static can have built up in the air that we get a lightning discharge,” she said.

A few lightning bolts striking during winter is “more common than you might think,” Ohlsson said, “but it’s not so common that you have widespread thunder.”

