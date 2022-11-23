Read news from:
Austria
Swedish teen caught with stolen ‘Hesa Fredrik’ speaker wired up to A-tractor

Police in Sweden have caught a rural teen red-handed with a speaker from one of the country's 'Hesa Fredrik' emergency sirens wired up to their A-tractor car, in what might be the most Swedish crime ever reported.

Published: 23 November 2022 16:44 CET
A 'Hesa Fredrik' loudspeaker on a rooftop in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Emergency services in the municipality of Ljusdal raised the alarm earlier this year after loudspeakers from the local ‘Hesa Fredrik’ alarm system started to go missing.

The mystery only began to be solved when a passer-by witnessed one of the speakers being stolen over the weekend and saw a so-called A-tractor, a car with a tractor engine which can be driven by teenagers, parked in the vicinity.

Police then tracked down the owner of the vehicle, and caught them with the speaker wired up to their vehicle’s sound system. 

“There it was, plugged into an amplifier in the back seat,” Peter Nystedt, head of the local emergency services, told local Ljusdals-Posten newspaper. “So you could say they were caught with their hands in the cookie jar.” 

Anyone who has been in Sweden for more than a few months will have heard the honking Hesa Fredrik alarm system, which is tested across the country four Monday afternoons a year. But to know about A-tractors, you need to have spent time driving in the Swedish countryside. 

Hesa Fredrik sounds rather like the horn of a ship as it leaves port, which makes for a rather curious aural experience hundreds of miles inland. It was nicknamed Hesa Fredrik (“Hoarse Fredrik”) after a Swedish columnist at Dagens Nyheter in the 1930s, Oscar Fredrik Rydqvist, noted that it sounded like himself when he had a cold.

A-tractors, meanwhile, small, cut-off cars with a max speed of 30km/h and an orange warning triangle on the back, are popular with teenagers, as anyone over the age of 15 can drive one as long as they have a moped or tractor driving licence.

Although the story might generate amusing headlines, Nystedt said that damaging Sweden’s alarm system was potentially very serious. 

The system, he told the newspaper, is “the one possibility we have for warning the public quickly”. 

“If there was an accident with dangerous chemicals or a fire, where we need to warn people, this is the system we use to do that. If the loudspeakers are stolen there are blank spots on our map, and that can have seriously tragic consequences. Every second can be important,” he said.

Many A-tractors are hand-built or hand-altered from standard cars, meaning that they are often personalised to the owner, with colours, decorations or decals reflecting the owner’s personality. They are also notorious for having loud stereo systems, sometimes leading to complaints from locals tired of listening to teenagers allegedly driving dangerously and playing loud music.

Nystedt said he suspected that the other thefts may have been perpetrated by other A-tractor-driving teenagers.

Russian couple arrested as spies after helicopter raid in Stockholm

Sweden's Säpo security police have arrested two people on suspicion of carrying out and aiding "serious illegal espionage", after a raid on Tuesday morning which was supported by two army helicopters.

Published: 22 November 2022 11:27 CET
According to a report in the Aftonbladet newspaper, they were a married couple, both in their 60s, from Russia. The raid took place at 6.01am on Tuesday at their detached house in the south of Stockholm. 

“The helicopter was hovering directly over the house and a team shot down and jumped in through the window,” one eyewitness to the operation told Sweden’s SVT broadcaster. “It was total mayhem, there were crowds of people running out of vans. I wondered ‘what’s going on?’.”  

Säpo said in a press release, that the two were seized after an investigation into what the police said was “a threat against Sweden’s security”, which had been carried out in secret “for some time”. The arrests, Säpo said, were not connected in any way to any other ongoing cases.  

One of the arrested individuals is suspected of the crimes of “gross unlawful intelligence activities against Sweden” and “gross unlawful intelligence activities against a foreign power”, and the other with being an accessory to these crimes. 

“What we can say is that these are serious accusations. “Gross unlawful intelligence activities” is a crime which threatens Sweden’s security,”  Gabriel Wernstedt, a press secretary for Säpo, told TT, pointing out that the men are also charged on suspicion of spying on foreign countries. “This implies that several countries have been affected.”

According to TT, the suspects were arrested in Stockholm, with the Swedish Armed Forces supplying two helicopters to aid in the operation.  A third person has been taken in for questioning. 

Stefan Hector, the head of the Swedish national police’s operations centre, said the operation, called “Operation Javelin” had taken less than a minute. 

“That’s so that that the perpetrators could be arrested simultaneously so that they would not be able to tamper with the evidence,” he said. “They couldn’t be allowed to flush anything down the toilet or delete data.”

