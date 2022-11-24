For members
When is the deadline for sending Christmas gifts inside and outside Sweden?
The deadlines for sending Christmas cards and gifts to friends, family and loved ones outside of Sweden are already starting to arrive, with Postnord's Christmas cut-off point for economy letters outside the EU falling this Thursday. Here are the rest of the Christmas postal deadlines.
Published: 24 November 2022 17:05 CET
Parcels ready for collection at a branch of Coop in Stockholm. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
Christmas in Sweden: The 10 best julbord spreads in the Gothenburg area
Whether you're a Swedish Christmas newbie or a seasoned julbord connoisseur, here's The Local's selection of 10 of the best (often slightly fishy) festive meals in the Gothenburg area this winter. Feel free to share other tips in the comments!
Published: 24 November 2022 11:10 CET
