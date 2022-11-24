When is the deadline for sending Christmas gifts inside and outside Sweden?

Sweden’s main postal operator Postnord has now posted up its full list of Christmas post deadlines for 2022, with the first deadline, for economy letters sent outside the EU falling this Thursday, November 24th.

The company expects to be able to deliver all letters posted by the deadlines in time for Christmas Eve.

November 24th:

This is the date by which you have to post ‘varubrev’ parcels of up to 2kg, or ‘ekonomibrev’ second-class mail if you want them to reach a destination outside the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland.

This is also the deadline to send a card by ‘ekonomibrev’ second-class mail if you want them to reach a destination outside the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland.

November 28th:

This is the date by which you have to post first class letters, letters with tracking, pre-paid parcels, first class parcels of up to 2kg, Parcel Post International parcels of up to 20kg, and postcards from the Postnord app if you want them to reach countries outside Europe and Iceland.

December 5th:

This is the date by which you have to post first-class letters, pre-paid parcels, letters with tracking, first class parcels of up to 2KG, Parcel Post International parcels of up to 20kg, and postcards from the Postnord app if you want them to reach countries in Europe but outside the EU.

December 9th:

This is the date by which you have to post ‘varubrev’ parcels of up to 2kg or ekonomibrev second-class mail if you want them to reach the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland.

December 12th:

This is the date by which you have to send first-class letters, letters with tracking, pre-paid parcels, first class parcels of up to 2kf, Parcel Post International parcels of up to 20KG, PostNord Parcel packages (up to 31.5kg outside Nordics, 35kg within Nordics), MyPack Home and Mypack Collect parcels, and postcards from the Postnord app if you want them to reach the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland.

December 15th:

This is the date by which you have to send letters or cards with a special Christmas post stamp, or julpostfrimärke if you want them to arrive to destinations inside Sweden.

December 19th:

This is the date by which you have to post ‘varubrev’ parcels of up to 2kg, or ekonomibrev second-class mail if you want them to reach a destination within Sweden.

December 20th:

This is the date by which you have to send real postcards sent through the Postnord app if you want them to arrive at a destination in Sweden.

December 21st:

This is the date by which you have to send first-class letters, pre-paid parcels, and small packages for delivery through the letterbox if you want them to arrive at a destination in Sweden.

This is also the cut off date for services such as Postnord MyPack Home, PostNord MyPack Home small, PostNord MyPack Collect, and Postpaket parcels.

December 22nd:

This is the date by which you have to send first class ‘varubrev’ small parcels and express mail letters, and express parcels.