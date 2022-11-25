For members
EXPLAINED: What do we know about Sweden’s new work permit bill?
Sweden's parliament is expected next Wednesday to vote through a new bill empowering the government to increase the minimum salary for a work permit. This is what we know so far.
Published: 25 November 2022 14:23 CET
Sweden's Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has yet to say what the new salary threshold will be.
Swedish parliament to vote on raising minimum salary for work permits
Next week, the Swedish parliament is due to vote on a proposal to raise the current work permit salary threshold from the current level of 13,000 kronor a month. The government and the Sweden Democrats have proposed raising it to around 33,000 kronor a month.
Published: 25 November 2022 11:37 CET
