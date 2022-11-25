Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Hungary to approve Finland and Sweden Nato accession next year: PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Thursday that parliament would approve Finland and Sweden's accession to Nato next year, with only Hungary and Turkey left to green-light their application.

Published: 25 November 2022 08:25 CET
Hungary to approve Finland and Sweden Nato accession next year: PM
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Photo: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic/TT

“As we have already informed Sweden and Finland, Hungary supports the Nato membership of these two countries. It will be on the agenda of the first session of parliament” next year, Orbán told reporters after meeting regional counterparts in Slovakia.

The first session of parliament next year is scheduled to begin in February. All 30 Nato member states except Hungary and Turkey have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, which dropped decades of military non-alignment with bids to join Nato after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

New members to the Nato alliance require unanimous approval. Hungary’s ruling party has repeatedly rejected scheduling a vote in parliament on the issue though the government insists it backs the two Nordic nation’s accession to Nato.

Earlier this month, Orbán’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, said Hungary had to pass anti-corruption reforms, closely watched by Brussels, before parliament could turn to the Nato issue.

EU member Hungary is in talks with Brussels to unlock billions of euros in EU funding currently held over corruption concerns.

The Hungarian opposition has accused Orbán’s party of dragging its feet by refusing to put the issue on parliament’s agenda for a vote.

The Socialist Party has called it “incomprehensible and unjustified”, while the Momentum party has accused the government of “blackmailing” the European Union.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Sweden changes constitution to beef up anti-terror law

Sweden's parliament on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment that will make it possible to pass tougher anti-terror laws, a key demand from Turkey to approve Stockholm's Nato membership bid.

Published: 17 November 2022 11:12 CET
Sweden changes constitution to beef up anti-terror law

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-held policy of non-alignment and applied to join the military alliance. But Turkey has blocked Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership applications, accusing Stockholm in particular of being a haven for “terrorists”.

The amendment, which passed with 278 votes in Sweden’s 349-seat parliament, makes it possible to introduce new laws to “limit freedom of association when it comes to associations that engage in or support terrorism.”

According to parliament’s standing committee on constitutional affairs, which recommended MPs approve the proposal, it will enable “wider criminalisation of participation in a terrorist organisation or a ban against terrorist organisation”.

Experts have said new legislation would make it easier to prosecute members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), blacklisted by Ankara and most of its Western allies. The change will enter into force on January 1.

During a visit to Ankara last week, Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the constitutional amendment as a “big step”.

“Sweden will take big steps by the end of the year and early next year that will give Swedish legal authorities more muscles to fight terrorism”, he said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In Sweden, a constitutional amendment must be approved by two separate parliaments, with a general election held in between.

The first vote passed under Sweden’s previous left-wing government in April, before Sweden’s formal decision to apply for Nato membership in mid May.

Only the country’s Left Party expressed opposition to the change.

SHOW COMMENTS