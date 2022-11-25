IN PICS: Here the entries for Sweden’s annual gingerbread house contest

The theme for this year’s contest was runt hörnet, or “around the corner”, and this year’s contestants made some references to what’s been in the news, with this one below including Sir Väs (Sir Hiss), the king cobra who escaped from his cage in Stockholm’s Skansen Akvariet last month.
“Round the corner is something that can be described as the freedom of Rapunzel. Despite that, it took her 18 years to dare to go beyond the walls of the tower.”
We’re not quite sure that the lobster is about in this one. Is it about rich people living cheek-by-jowl with the poor?
This one is inspired by Mickey Mouse’s camping trip.
This one says, “Look, yet another #digitalnomad has given up all daily requirements and driven away to the horizon. Here we have a caravan which drives on black syrup and so can be driven with a good conscience. Sweet! What’s waiting around the next bend?”.
Another philosophical entry. “Because memories and relationships make a place special: where your best friend lived, where you learned to cycle, played your first sport and went to school. It all happened just around the corner.”
