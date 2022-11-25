Read news from:
Racist attacks against Afro-Swedes ‘most common hate crime in Sweden’

Six out of ten hate crimes against Afro-Swedes reported in Sweden involve verbal assaults or threats, often involving the n-word, insults about skin colour or origin, and dehumanising expressions, such as comparing the victim to a monkey, a survey by the Swedish Council on Crime Prevention has found.

Published: 25 November 2022 11:12 CET
Offences against Afro-Swedes are the most common hate crimes in Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The survey, Afrophobic hate crimes (Swedish), is based on an analysis of 430 reports of hate crimes against Afro-Swedes, as well as 16 in-depth interviews with victims, and was carried out as part of the last government’s 2016 Action Plan Against Racism. 

Lisa Wallin, one of the two investigators who carried out the survey, said that Afro-Swedes who were victims of hate crimes reported that they had had a significant impact on them. 

“Those interviewed described the consequences of the crime both in the short and the long term, and both for the individual and for society more broadly,” she said in a press release

She said that Afro-Swedes’ vulnerability to hate crimes contributed to “resignation and a feeling of exclusion”. 

The fact that hate crimes are often unpredictable and occur in many different contexts can also lead to a state of constant readiness,” she said. 

The most common place where hate crimes against Afro-Swedes occur is on the streets and in public transport, but there are also frequent attacks in schools or work places, near to people’s homes and on the internet. 

Although verbal assaults were most common, one fifth of the reported attacks (18 percent) were violent assaults, which is a higher rate than for Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, or other xenophobic hate crimes. 

Only two percent of the crimes were discrimination, with those mostly about people being refused entry to nightclubs. 

More than three-quarters of the reported perpetrators and six out of ten of the victims are men, but women often face a combination of racist and mysogynistic abuse. According to the researchers insults combining the n-word with the word hora, meaning a prostitute, are common.

Young people are particularly at risk of abuse. Four out of ten of those reporting that they have been subject to violent racist attacks were under 18, the youngest was seven, and the oldest was only 51. 

Several of the interviewees said that they had faced serious long-term consequences from the abuse, such as depression and being off work sick, while others spoke of a sense of alienation. 

The interviewees also described Afro-Swedes’ low level of confidence in Sweden’s criminal justice system, and particularly in the police, who they claimed tend to assume that black people were potential suspects rather than crime victims. 

“The police reports we analysed showed that the rate at which crimes are solved is low when it comes to hate crimes against Afro-Swedes, something which is the case generally when it comes to hate crimes as they are often crimes which are hard to investigate,” the report reads. 

Interviewees said they were aware that reporting hate crimes to the police seldom ends in the perpetrator being found guilty, which the investigators suggested might indicate that significantly more hate crimes are committed against Afro-Swedes than are ever reported. 

CRIME

Swedish teen caught with stolen ‘Hesa Fredrik’ speaker wired up to A-tractor

Police in Sweden have caught a rural teen red-handed with a speaker from one of the country's 'Hesa Fredrik' emergency sirens wired up to their A-tractor car, in what might be the most Swedish crime ever reported.

Published: 23 November 2022 16:44 CET
Swedish teen caught with stolen 'Hesa Fredrik' speaker wired up to A-tractor

Emergency services in the municipality of Ljusdal raised the alarm earlier this year after loudspeakers from the local ‘Hesa Fredrik’ alarm system started to go missing.

The mystery only began to be solved when a passer-by witnessed one of the speakers being stolen over the weekend and saw a so-called A-tractor, a car with a tractor engine which can be driven by teenagers, parked in the vicinity.

Police then tracked down the owner of the vehicle, and caught them with the speaker wired up to their vehicle’s sound system. 

“There it was, plugged into an amplifier in the back seat,” Peter Nystedt, head of the local emergency services, told local Ljusdals-Posten newspaper. “So you could say they were caught with their hands in the cookie jar.” 

Anyone who has been in Sweden for more than a few months will have heard the honking Hesa Fredrik alarm system, which is tested across the country four Monday afternoons a year. But to know about A-tractors, you need to have spent time driving in the Swedish countryside. 

A ‘Hesa Fredrik’ loudspeaker on a rooftop in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Hesa Fredrik sounds rather like the horn of a ship as it leaves port, which makes for a rather curious aural experience hundreds of miles inland. It was nicknamed Hesa Fredrik (“Hoarse Fredrik”) after a Swedish columnist at Dagens Nyheter in the 1930s, Oscar Fredrik Rydqvist, noted that it sounded like himself when he had a cold.

A-tractors, meanwhile, small, cut-off cars with a max speed of 30km/h and an orange warning triangle on the back, are popular with teenagers, as anyone over the age of 15 can drive one as long as they have a moped or tractor driving licence.

Although the story might generate amusing headlines, Nystedt said that damaging Sweden’s alarm system was potentially very serious. 

The system, he told the newspaper, is “the one possibility we have for warning the public quickly”. 

“If there was an accident with dangerous chemicals or a fire, where we need to warn people, this is the system we use to do that. If the loudspeakers are stolen there are blank spots on our map, and that can have seriously tragic consequences. Every second can be important,” he said.

Many A-tractors are hand-built or hand-altered from standard cars, meaning that they are often personalised to the owner, with colours, decorations or decals reflecting the owner’s personality. They are also notorious for having loud stereo systems, sometimes leading to complaints from locals tired of listening to teenagers allegedly driving dangerously and playing loud music.

Nystedt said he suspected that the other thefts may have been perpetrated by other A-tractor-driving teenagers.

