CRIME

Swedish spy brothers go on trial in ‘unique’ Russia case

Two Swedish brothers, one a former intelligence official, went on trial in Stockholm on Friday accused of "aggravated espionage" for allegedly spying for Russia's GRU military intelligence service between 2011 and 2021.

Published: 25 November 2022 12:54 CET
People queuing on Friday to enter the courtroom ahead of the start of the trial of Payam and Peyman Kia. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

“This case is unique in many ways… We haven’t had a trial like this in more than 20 years”, prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told court in his opening statement.

He said the information obtained, transmitted and divulged was “extremely sensitive material”. His co-prosecutor Per Lindqvist said it could be “detrimental to Sweden’s national security”.

Defendants Payam and Peyman Kia risk life sentences if found guilty. Most of the trial will be held behind closed doors.

“The court will have insight into material that very few in this country have seen or have access to,” Ljungqvist said.

A court sketch of the trial showing Peyman Kia and his lawyer to the left, and Payam Kia and his lawyer in the middle. Photo: Anders Humlebo/TT

On Friday, prosecutors made brief introductory statements before the judge ordered reporters out of the courtroom.

Payam Kia is aged 35 and his brother 42, according to the charge sheet. They are of Iranian origin, according to Swedish media reports.

Peyman Kia, who appeared calm in court dressed in a dark suit and tie, has served in Sweden’s intelligence service Sapo and intelligence units in the Swedish army.

According to Sweden’s newspaper of reference, Dagens Nyheter, he at one point worked for the Office for Special Information Gathering (KSI), the most secret section of the military secret service.

He is accused of illegally acquiring information during his employment with Sapo and the armed forces.

Payam Kia is accused of “participating in the planning of the deed and handling contacts with Russia and the GRU, including the handover of information and receiving compensation”.

Bearded and dressed in the Swedish jail system’s green overalls, he hid his face as he entered the courtroom with his lawyer. Lawyers for the pair have been tight-lipped about the case. They told court on Friday that their clients denied the charges.

The prosecutors requested that much of the material in the case be classified even after the end of the trial, due to its sensitive nature.

The names of several witnesses, including those working for the Swedish military and security police and who have access to vast amounts of classified information, will also be kept secret.

The case is expected to continue until December 12.

DISCRIMINATION

Racist attacks against Afro-Swedes ‘most common hate crime in Sweden’

Six out of ten hate crimes against Afro-Swedes reported in Sweden involve verbal assaults or threats, often involving the n-word, insults about skin colour or origin, and dehumanising expressions, such as comparing the victim to a monkey, a survey by the Swedish Council on Crime Prevention has found.

Published: 25 November 2022 11:12 CET
The survey, Afrophobic hate crimes (Swedish), is based on an analysis of 430 reports of hate crimes against Afro-Swedes, as well as 16 in-depth interviews with victims, and was carried out as part of the last government’s 2016 Action Plan Against Racism. 

Lisa Wallin, one of the two investigators who carried out the survey, said that Afro-Swedes who were victims of hate crimes reported that they had had a significant impact on them. 

“Those interviewed described the consequences of the crime both in the short and the long term, and both for the individual and for society more broadly,” she said in a press release

She said that Afro-Swedes’ vulnerability to hate crimes contributed to “resignation and a feeling of exclusion”. 

The fact that hate crimes are often unpredictable and occur in many different contexts can also lead to a state of constant readiness,” she said. 

The most common place where hate crimes against Afro-Swedes occur is on the streets and in public transport, but there are also frequent attacks in schools or work places, near to people’s homes and on the internet. 

Although verbal assaults were most common, one fifth of the reported attacks (18 percent) were violent assaults, which is a higher rate than for Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, or other xenophobic hate crimes. 

Only two percent of the crimes were discrimination, with those mostly about people being refused entry to nightclubs. 

More than three-quarters of the reported perpetrators and six out of ten of the victims are men, but women often face a combination of racist and mysogynistic abuse. According to the researchers insults combining the n-word with the word hora, meaning a prostitute, are common.

Young people are particularly at risk of abuse. Four out of ten of those reporting that they have been subject to violent racist attacks were under 18, the youngest was seven, and the oldest was only 51. 

Several of the interviewees said that they had faced serious long-term consequences from the abuse, such as depression and being off work sick, while others spoke of a sense of alienation. 

The interviewees also described Afro-Swedes’ low level of confidence in Sweden’s criminal justice system, and particularly in the police, who they claimed tend to assume that black people were potential suspects rather than crime victims. 

“The police reports we analysed showed that the rate at which crimes are solved is low when it comes to hate crimes against Afro-Swedes, something which is the case generally when it comes to hate crimes as they are often crimes which are hard to investigate,” the report reads. 

Interviewees said they were aware that reporting hate crimes to the police seldom ends in the perpetrator being found guilty, which the investigators suggested might indicate that significantly more hate crimes are committed against Afro-Swedes than are ever reported. 

