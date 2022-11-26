Read news from:
House prices in Sweden are falling – but still far from bottoming out

The interest rate increases have had a notable effect on the Swedish housing market, and many analysts predict housing prices will continue to fall.

Published: 26 November 2022 10:45 CET
Stockholm
The interest rate increases are hitting the housing market prices hard at the moment. Photo by Lawrence Chismorie / Unsplash

However, for the moment, property sellers are slowing down the development.

“The sellers find it difficult to accept the new situation,” professor of economics at Södertörn University Mats Bergman explained.

Sweden’s central bank (Riksbank) has been raising the key interest rate since Spring, and in line with that, prices in the housing market have fallen.

Several banks, including the Riksbank, predict that prices will plummet by 20 percent from their peak level.

“One should remember that what happened during the pandemic was not healthy either. We are comparing ourselves to a unique period where the market was completely crazy, and we also had low interest rates and low inflation. You might even be able to talk about a normalisation instead of a disaster,” Claudia Wörmann, housing economist at SBAB, noted.

Interest rate effect

The interest rate increases are hitting the housing market prices hard.

But the price increases of food, energy, and fuel also make consumers more cautious, leading them to wait when it comes to buying a home, according to Cecilia Hermansson, a Swedish researcher focusing on real estate and finances.

“It is quite a dramatic development for many, both in terms of interest rates and prices,” she said.

The fact that prices have not fallen further, despite most people expecting the policy rate to land at just over 3 percent next year, is due to the fact that there is resistance in the market, Bergman notes.

“The sellers find it difficult to accept the new situation and are resisting the price drop. We see this, among other things, in the fact that it takes longer before homes are sold. The sellers are holding out and hope this will be a temporary slump,” he noted.

It’s hard to predict when things will turn around, Hermansson added.

Bergman, on the other hand, thinks the market could bottom out sometime in 2023.

“If the scenario surrounding the key interest rate is correct and the interest rate levels off in the Spring, and if the economic downturn is not particularly severe, then the market will probably stabilise next year. But it is difficult to predict,” he told the news bureau TT.

When could housing prices rise again?

For prices to rise, the situation must become more stable, and the world economy needs to start recovering, according to Hermansson.

“(For the prices to rise), I think we need to get signals that the Riksbank is starting to lower interest rates, that inflation is low again, and that it won’t rise again next winter,” she pointed out. 

Bergman does not believe that housing prices will rise in the same way as they have in recent decades once prices have stabilised.

“Prices have risen to a level that is very high in relation to incomes. My prediction is that we cannot count on 20-30 years of rising prices,” he concluded.

Sweden’s energy subsidy approved – but payout delayed

Sweden's Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei) has approved the government's energy subsidy for users in southern Sweden with one addition - there will be a cap for extremely high users, which could delay payout of the subsidy.

Published: 17 November 2022 15:04 CET
Sweden's energy subsidy approved - but payout delayed

The government has said that the subsidy, which will go to around 5 million customers in southern and central Sweden (energy zones 3 and 4), could be paid out in the beginning of next year.

However, the decision to implement a cap for high-energy users could delay the payout, Malin Stridh, head of the energy market department at the Swedish National Grid, told TT newswire.

“This cap will mean delays in when we can pay out the subsidy,” she said. “The model Ei has now decided to approve is a model we’ve previously considered and rejected, precisely because it was important to get the energy subsidy out soon.”

“We’ve had a dialogue with Ei during this process but this has still come as a surprise.”

The subsidy will be paid out as a lump sum to individual customers – including households, companies, authorities, housing associations and organisations.

Specifically, the subsidy will go to whoever is listed on the energy network contract – the elnätsavtal – on November 18th.

Ei’s addition to the Swedish National Grid’s proposed model is due to EU rules regulating how so-called bottleneck fees can be used or repaid. In total, there are 55.6 billion kronor in fees available for repayment to consumers in the two energy zones affected.

“We’ve approved the Swedish National Grid’s model almost completely,” Elin Broström, head of Ei’s market monitoring department, told TT.

“However, those users who are at the absolute top end of the scale will need to apply to receive the subsidy above a certain level. We’re introducing a form of cap,” she added.

The cap will effect customers with a usage of over 3 million kilowatt hours – a usage far higher than that of individual households.

This means that customers in energy zone 4 can receive up to 2.37 million kronor without having to apply for special consideration, with users in energy zone 3 receiving a maximum of 1.5 million kronor before reaching this cap.

If a company, municipality or other large-scale energy consumer calculates that they are entitled to an amount higher than this based on its usage, it must be able to prove that its true energy costs were higher than this limit.

According to Ei, there are around 1,700 users affected by this cap.

“If we hadn’t introduced this cap, [they would have received] significantly higher amounts,” Broström said.

With the introduction of this cap, it is likely that only around two thirds of the 55.6 million kronor available will be used. Ei expects that roughly 16-18 million kronor could be left over.

