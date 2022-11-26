LISTEN: Why does Sweden want to revoke permanent residency?

In the latest episode of Sweden in Focus we chat about the heavy snow that has fallen this week and how Sweden has coped.

We look at how Advent is celebrated in Sweden.

We discuss the second spectacular spy story in the space of two weeks.

We talk about the resurgence of tensions between the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals.

We examine what we know about Sweden’s plans to get rid of permanent residency permits, and we hear from Ann-Cathrine Jungar, assistant professor at Södertörn University and an expert on radical right parties in the Nordics, on why the government wants to abolish them.

And finally we’ll end with a short quiz to gauge our panelists’ Swedishness this week.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus