LISTEN: Why does Sweden want to revoke permanent residency?

In this week’s episode we discuss snow chaos, Advent traditions, a crazy new spy case, tension between the Liberals and Sweden Democrats, a proposal to abolish permanent residence permits, and we end with a quiz. 

Published: 26 November 2022 09:07 CET
In this week's Sweden in Focus, the host Paul O'Mahony turns quizmaster, setting James, Becky, and Richard ten questions adapted from the existing Danish citizenship test. Take the test yourself here and see if you can beat their score.

In the latest episode of Sweden in Focus we chat about the heavy snow that has fallen this week and how Sweden has coped. 

 We look at how Advent is celebrated in Sweden.

We discuss the second spectacular spy story in the space of two weeks. 

We talk about the resurgence of tensions between the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals. 

We examine what we know about Sweden’s plans to get rid of permanent residency permits, and we hear from Ann-Cathrine Jungar, assistant professor at Södertörn University and an expert on radical right parties in the Nordics, on why the government wants to abolish them. 

And finally we’ll end with a short quiz to gauge our panelists’ Swedishness this week.

LISTEN: Why doesn’t Sweden gather data on race and ethnicity – and should it?

In this week’s episode we talk about a huge spy scandal, how close Sweden’s government talks came to collapse, data on race and ethnicity, and we quiz our panelists on their knowledge of Sweden.

Published: 19 November 2022 08:24 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as guest Sayaka Osanami Törngren, Associate Professor in International Migration and Ethnic Relations at Malmö University.

This week we start with a chat about the World Cup in Qatar which kicks off this weekend.

We discuss a major spy scandal involving two brothers. 

We look at an incredibly detailed newspaper article in Svenska Dagbladet that shines a light on what was happening behind the scenes when Ulf Kristersson was trying to put together his government.

We examine why Sweden doesn’t gather data on race and ethnicity like many other countries and discuss whether it should change its approach. This is the article by David Crouch that we mention: 

Finally, was last week’s quiz success a flash in the pan? We put our panelists through their paces again with three more questions about Swedish culture and society.

