Aftonbladet: European Union proposal could double the price of snus in Sweden

On Saturday, the newspaper described a “secret, leaked” proposal from the European Commission in Brussels on the tobacco tax.

The proposal is to be published at the beginning of December and then discussed and assessed by EU member states.

If the proposal is adopted, a box of loose snus could cost over 120 kroner, more than double the current price, Aftonbladet writes. For portioned snus, there may be a price increase of 34 kroner a box.

Snus was banned in the EU in 1992, but Sweden was granted an exception.

Reactions

Sweden’s Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson reacted to the reporting on a potential tax proposal from the European Commission that could lead to a sharp increase in the price of snus and other tobacco.

“We will, of course, oppose these increases,” Svantesson wrote on Twitter.

“We have not seen the Commission’s proposal in its entirety, but the government will, of course, continue to stand up for Swedish snus,” Svantesson added.