Aftonbladet: European Union proposal could double the price of snus in Sweden

The European Union (EU) plans to force Sweden to increase the tax on snus, which could result in its price skyrocketing, according to a leaked document that the newspaper Aftonbladet refers to in an article on Saturday.

Published: 27 November 2022 10:51 CET
Snus
Snus was banned in the European Union in 1992, but Sweden was granted an exception. Photo by Bengt Wiberg / Pixabay

On Saturday, the newspaper described a “secret, leaked” proposal from the European Commission in Brussels on the tobacco tax.

The proposal is to be published at the beginning of December and then discussed and assessed by EU member states.

If the proposal is adopted, a box of loose snus could cost over 120 kroner, more than double the current price, Aftonbladet writes. For portioned snus, there may be a price increase of 34 kroner a box.

Snus was banned in the EU in 1992, but Sweden was granted an exception.

Reactions

Sweden’s Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson reacted to the reporting on a potential tax proposal from the European Commission that could lead to a sharp increase in the price of snus and other tobacco.

“We will, of course, oppose these increases,” Svantesson wrote on Twitter.

“We have not seen the Commission’s proposal in its entirety, but the government will, of course, continue to stand up for Swedish snus,” Svantesson added.

Consumer Ombudsman calls on banks in Sweden to compensate fraud victims

Consumer Ombudsman Cecilia Tisell urged all banks to start following the Supreme Court's decision and compensate victims of fraud.

Published: 27 November 2022 10:31 CET
Tisell urged the banks to take action in a letter to their top management and boards, according to her article on DN Debatt.

This summer, a verdict from the Supreme Court clarified that those who have been tricked into handing over bank details to a fraudster have new opportunities to get money back through compensation from the bank.

After the verdict was passed, the Consumer Ombudsman asked banks to help the victims who had previously been refused their request to get money back, Tisell wrote in an article in Dagens Nyheter.

No response from banks

But there was no response from the banks, according to Tisell, who has now written a new letter to the banks’ top management and their boards.

In it, Tisell urged all banks to follow the Supreme Court’s instructions and reconsider the cases where they have previously let fraud victims bear the entire loss.

“There is no reasonableness in placing the financial responsibility, or the responsibility for preventing crime, on the customers’ shoulders,” Tisell noted.

Every year, thousands of Swedes are cheated out of their savings, and so far this year alone, over 17,000 known cases of fraud have been reported to the police, according to the Consumer Ombudsman.

In total, the cases involve sums of over 400 million kroner.

