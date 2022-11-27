Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MONEY

Housing, cheap tips and thinking in Swedish: Essential articles for life in Sweden

How can you avoid the long wait for rental flats, what to do if you fall sick, how to think in Swedish, eight free (or cheap) things in Sweden, Christmas gift deadline and fireplace rules. Here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 27 November 2022 08:34 CET
Housing, cheap tips and thinking in Swedish: Essential articles for life in Sweden
Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

The official waiting time for apartments in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö varies between three and eleven years. But Swedes have their own tricks for jumping the queue. Here’s a rundown of their best tips.

It’s flu season again, with bugs and viruses spreading as the weather cools. Here are some vocab tips for what to say when you fall sick, and where you can go if you need treatment.

Sweden has three words for thinking, tänka, tro and tycka. But, how do you know when to use which one? Here’s our guide on how to think in Swedish.

With the cost of living rising and housing, food and electricity all becoming more expensive, here are some tips for eight things which are free (or cheap) in Sweden.

Although we’ve not even reached December yet, Christmas gift deadlines are approaching, with the economy post deadline already passed for sending to some parts of the world. Here’s a rundown of all the deadlines you need to know if sending gifts or cards this season.

Finally, for those of you planning on burning wood to heat your home this winter, here’s a handy guide of all the rules you should be aware of.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

What happens if you don’t pay a bill in Sweden?

Sweden's Enforcement Authority is responsible for collecting unpaid debts, fines, and declarations of bankruptcy. So, what happens if an unpaid bill reaches the Enforcement Authority, and can you do anything if you have a black mark on your record?

Published: 29 August 2022 12:25 CEST
Updated: 8 October 2022 10:19 CEST
What happens if you don't pay a bill in Sweden?

What happens when you have a bill?

Usually, if you have a bill in Sweden, you will receive an invoice (faktura) either digitally or via post, which will include details such as the amount owed, who to pay and the date payment is due (förfallodatum).

If you don’t pay the invoice in time, the person you owe money to may turn the case over to inkasso, or a debt collection agency, who will again send you an invoice for payment, plus the agency’s fee.

If this invoice goes unpaid, the Enforcement Authority will get involved.

The Swedish Enforcement Authority, Kronofogden in Swedish, is responsible for collecting unpaid debts. It does this by providing advice and support to those who are unable to pay their debts, as well as helping creditors – such as, for example, landlords whose tenants have not paid their rent.

The debt collection agency will pass unpaid bills on to them, and you may receive a betalningsanmärkning or black mark on your credit record.

Before you receive a black mark, however, you will first receive an ansökan om betalningsföreläggande from the Enforcement Authority. If you pay this in time, your debt will not be registered as a betalningsanmärkning.

There are some types of payment where you can receive a betalningsanmärkning without the bill going through a debt collection agency first. These are usually payments owed to the state, such as unpaid tax, unpaid student loan repayments or unpaid municipal parking fees.

You are unlikely to come into contact with the Enforcement Authority unless you miss or forget to pay a bill.

What happens if you get a black mark?

A black mark can have pretty major consequences – it can stop you from hiring a car, getting a credit card, borrowing money (including getting a mortgage), taking out a phone contract or even renting an apartment, as well as barring you from ordering anything on credit or paying via invoice.

This is due to the fact that whenever you apply for a loan or credit in Sweden, the lender will check your credit score (kreditupplysning) to see if there is any risk of you not paying up. Many lenders have a strict policy on not lending to individuals with black marks on their credit score to minimise risk, no matter whether the mark is due to an unpaid phone bill or a missed mortgage repayment.

How can I check if I have one?

You can check if you have a black mark by contacting a credit check company – here is a list of all credit check companies in Sweden. Some may charge a small fee for the service, whereas others offer it for free.

One advantage of checking your own credit score before contacting a lender is that your credit score is not affected when you carry out a check on yourself. 

If, however, a bank carries out a credit check on you, this can affect your credit score – it’s usually not an issue if you carry out one or two checks, but a lot of checks in a short period of time could cause issues.

Can you do anything to remove it?

Unfortunately, no. 

All you can do is wait – a black mark will disappear from your record after three years for private individuals or five years for businesses. 

The best strategy is to avoid getting a black mark on your record in the first place – such as by paying your bills via autogiro (direct debit), keeping an eye on your post (as well as your digital post), and paying for items up-front if possible to avoid invoices, rather than using “buy now, pay later” credit services such as Klarna or Clearpay.

SHOW COMMENTS