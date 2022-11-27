Kungsberget ski resort forced to postpone the opening of lifts and slopes

Last Friday, Branäsgruppen announced that they would postpone opening lifts and slopes in Kungsberget in Gävleborg.

Initially, the plan was to open them on December 3, but now, it has been pushed back to December 17 due to the mild weather.

“As the forecast currently stands, we cannot guarantee that the slopes will be skiable next weekend,” Stefan Alanärä, technical director at Branäsgruppen, stated in a press release.

Earlier, Branäsgruppen announced that the Vallåsen facility in Halland is being sold and will not open this winter. The facility in Branäs, on the other hand, will open according to plan on December 16.

Other ski resorts

Many other skiing facilities will open the week before Christmas. Romme, for example, plans to open slopes on December 22.

Ski Star’s slopes in Vemdalen were opened on November 26.

“We have been able to produce snow, and there has also been some natural snow,” Petra Hallebrandt, communications manager at Ski Star, told TT.

Sälen will open on December 2 and Åre on December 8. Järvsö in Hälsingland announces plans to open its slopes on December 22.