Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Christmas goat illuminated, Swedish church votes down gay marriage proposals, EU plans to double snus price, and ski resort postpones opening: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 28 November 2022 07:50 CET
Archbishop Antje Jackelén opens the Swedish Church's annual meeting on Tuesday Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Hungary to approve Sweden's Nato bid, Björn Söder wants king to nominate PM, Central Bank rate hike, King's mysterious death solved and ice hockey legend dead: Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 25 November 2022 08:14 CET
