Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish and Turkish foreign ministers to meet to discuss Nato

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that he would meet with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts to discuss their bid to join Nato on the margins of the alliance’s meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday, although no breakthrough is expected.

“We will come together with Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers tomorrow in Bucharest under a trilateral format,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster.

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants it deems “terrorists” and held back on ratifying their Nato membership despite an agreement in June.

“The process is progressing positively, but there are still steps to be taken,” Cavusoglu said. “In fact, Sweden is the country that needs to take more steps.”

Swedish vocab: en genombrott – a breakthrough

Government investigation calls for free after-school care for 6-9 year-olds

A government inquiry launched by the last government has called for all children between the ages of 6 and 9 to get free access to fritidshem, Sweden’s system of after-school care and activities.

“If you carried out this reform then after-school care would be available for those children who perhaps have the greatest need of it,” the investigator Kerstin Andersson said.

In most municipalities in Sweden, only children whose parents are working are given places in fritids, meaning the number of children signed up is much lower in areas with high unemployment.

Swedish vocab: fritidshem – after-school activities

Sweden’s National Audit Office to probe prescriptions

Sweden’s National Audit Office has launched an investigation into the 31 billion kronor a year in subsidies that Sweden’s government spends on subsidising prescribed the medical prescriptions used by as many as 7m people a year.

“It is essential for patient safety and the right use of the subsidy for prescribed medicines that the right medicines are prescribed to the right people,” the office’s auditor Helena Lindberg said in a press statement.

The audit office said it there were signs that the government and regional health authorities were struggling to keep control on prescriptions.

Swedish vocab: förskrivningen – prescriptions

Sales at Tradera rise by 10 percent in ‘Black Week’

Sales at Sweden’s online auction site Tradera rose by 10 percent during the ‘Black Week’ sales in Sweden, with the site registering its highest ever sales on Sunday November 27th.

“Second-hand shopping usually benefits in worse times, because people are more careful with their money, but today environmental consciousness is also a lot bigger, which suggests second hand shopping will see strong growth,” said Sofia Hagelin, the company’s press chief.

Swedish vocab: Begagnathandeln – second-hand shopping