TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Nato meet, free fritidshem, prescriptions probe, and Black Week sales surge at auction site: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 29 November 2022 08:24 CET
The Tradera online auction site saw sales rise 10 percent during Black Week. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Christmas goat illuminated, Swedish church votes down gay marriage proposals, EU plans to double snus price, and ski resort postpones opening: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 28 November 2022 07:50 CET
