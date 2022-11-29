Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Nato meet, free fritidshem, prescriptions probe, and Black Week sales surge at auction site: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 29 November 2022 08:24 CET
The Tradera online auction site saw sales rise 10 percent during Black Week. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Swedish and Turkish foreign ministers to meet to discuss Nato

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that he would meet with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts to discuss their bid to join Nato on the margins of the alliance’s meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday, although no breakthrough is expected. 

“We will come together with Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers tomorrow in Bucharest under a trilateral format,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster.

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants it deems “terrorists” and held back on ratifying their Nato membership despite an agreement in June.

“The process is progressing positively, but there are still steps to be taken,” Cavusoglu said. “In fact, Sweden is the country that needs to take more steps.”

Swedish vocab: en genombrott – a breakthrough

Government investigation calls for free after-school care for 6-9 year-olds 

A government inquiry launched by the last government has called for all children between the ages of 6 and 9 to get free access to fritidshem, Sweden’s system of after-school care and activities. 

“If you carried out this reform then after-school care would be available for those children who perhaps have the greatest need of it,” the investigator Kerstin Andersson said. 

In most municipalities in Sweden, only children whose parents are working are given places in fritids, meaning the number of children signed up is much lower in areas with high unemployment. 

Swedish vocab: fritidshem – after-school activities

Sweden’s National Audit Office to probe prescriptions 

Sweden’s National Audit Office has launched an  investigation into the 31 billion kronor a year in subsidies that Sweden’s government spends on subsidising prescribed the medical prescriptions used by as many as 7m people a year. 

“It is essential for patient safety and the right use of the subsidy for prescribed medicines that the right medicines are prescribed to the right people,” the office’s auditor Helena Lindberg said in a press statement. 

The audit office said it there were signs that the government and regional health authorities were struggling to keep control on prescriptions. 

Swedish vocab: förskrivningen – prescriptions

Sales at Tradera rise by 10 percent in ‘Black Week’ 

Sales at Sweden’s online auction site Tradera rose by 10 percent during the ‘Black Week’ sales in Sweden, with the site registering its highest ever sales on Sunday November 27th. 

“Second-hand shopping usually benefits in worse times, because people are more careful with their money, but today environmental consciousness is also a lot bigger, which suggests second hand shopping will see strong growth,” said Sofia Hagelin, the company’s press chief. 

Swedish vocab: Begagnathandeln – second-hand shopping 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Christmas goat illuminated, Swedish church votes down gay marriage proposals, EU plans to double snus price, and ski resort postpones opening: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 28 November 2022 07:50 CET
Sweden’s Christmas goat begins annual race for survival 

The Christmas goat which is the subject of an annual battle between arsonists and city authorities, was inaugurated and illuminated in the town of Gävle on Sunday. 

The 13-metre-high goat, called Gävlebocken, has this year been erected in a new location for the first time in its 56-year history. Instead of being erected at Slottstorget, the castle square, it temporarily stands in front of the Town Hall a few minutes walk away, because a new cultural centre is currently in construction near its former site. 

“He is standing and looking up towards the town square and Gävle castle,” the goat’s spokesperson Anna-Karin Niemann told the TT newswire. 

In its 56 years, the goat has only survived 19 times. It has been burnt down 30 times, and suffered other forms of damage seven times.

Niemann said that the authorities had taken additional measures this year to protect the goat in the new location. 

Last year, a 40-year-old man from Kalmar burned down the goat, and received a six-month prison sentence for aggravated vandalism, as well as having to pay 109,000 kronor in damages to Gävle municipality. 

Swedish vocab: skadegörelse – vandalism

Priests can still refuse to marry same-sex couples after church vote

The Church of Sweden has voted down a proposal that would have forced all priests within the church to preside over marriages for same-sex couples, ruling that they can continue to refuse, so long as another priest can be found who is willing to carry out the marriage. 

The Swedish church’s annual meeting last week also voted down a proposal that it should not be possible to become a priest if you did not accept that you might have to marry same-sex couples. 

Emma Hedlundh, a priest in Uppsala who lives in a same-sex relation, voted down the two motions, arguing that the church should be willing to include priests who are unwilling to marry same-sex couples. 

She also said that under church rules this was a question for the country’s bishops rather than for the church’s annual meeting. 

Gay church weddings have been possible in Sweden since a parliamentary vote in 2009, with the church approving the move the same year. 

Swedish vocab: samkönade – same-sex

EU proposal ‘could double the price of snus in Sweden’

The European Union (EU) plans to force Sweden to increase the tax on snus, which could result in its price skyrocketing, the Aftonbladet has reported citing “a secret, leaked” document. 

On Saturday, the newspaper described a “secret, leaked” proposal from the European Commission in Brussels on the tobacco tax.

The proposal is to be published at the beginning of December and then discussed and assessed by EU member states.

If the proposal is adopted, a box of loose snus could cost over 120 kroner, more than double the current price, Aftonbladet writes. For portioned snus, there may be a price increase of 34 kroner a box.

Snus was banned in the EU in 1992, but Sweden was granted an exception.

Swedish vocab: hemlig – secret

Kungsberget ski resort postpones opening due to lack of snow 

Despite some sudden snowfall last weekend, the Kungsberget ski resort is forced to postpone opening ski lifts and slopes.

Last Friday, Branäsgruppen announced that they would postpone opening lifts and slopes in Kungsberget in Gävleborg.

Initially, the plan was to open them on December 3, but now, it has been pushed back to December 17 due to the mild weather.

“As the forecast currently stands, we cannot guarantee that the slopes will be skiable next weekend,” Stefan Alanärä, technical director at Branäsgruppen, stated in a press release.

Earlier, Branäsgruppen announced that the Vallåsen facility in Halland is being sold and will not open this winter. The facility in Branäs, on the other hand, will open according to plan on December 16.

Swedish vocab: att skjuta fram – to postpone 

SHOW COMMENTS