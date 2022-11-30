Sweden’s electricity price subsidy now postponed until February

During the election campaign, the Moderate, Christian Democrat, and Liberal parties made a common election promise to have a system of compensation “in place” by November 1st.
“If we win the election and Sweden receives a new government, we are are going to make sure that high-cost protection against the current extreme electricity prices for households and businesses will be in place by November 1st,” they wrote. “Household finances will be rescued in good time for Christmas. That is a common election promise.”
But at a press conference on Wednesday morning, social insurance minister Anna Tenje said that payments would not begin until well into 2023.
“The payments will begin in February if nothing unexpected happens,” she said.
For businesses, the wait could be even longer.
“The first step will be payments to households. The second stage will be payments to businesses, and that question is still being decided,” energy and business minister Ebba Busch said.
