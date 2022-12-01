For members
CHRISTMAS
GUIDE: The Local’s gift guide of classic Swedish Christmas items
Swedish Christmas decorations are minimalist but 'mysig', with the lights appearing in every window around this time of year a welcoming sight to brighten up the darker months in the run-up to Christmas. Here's our guide to some Christmassy Swedish gifts.
Published: 1 December 2022 15:47 CET
A Christmas star in an apartment window. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
CHRISTMAS
When is the deadline for sending Christmas gifts inside and outside Sweden?
The deadlines for sending Christmas cards and gifts to friends, family and loved ones outside of Sweden are already starting to arrive, with Postnord's Christmas cut-off point for economy letters outside the EU falling this Thursday. Here are the rest of the Christmas postal deadlines.
Published: 24 November 2022 17:05 CET
