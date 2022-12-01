Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CHRISTMAS

GUIDE: The Local’s gift guide of classic Swedish Christmas items

Swedish Christmas decorations are minimalist but 'mysig', with the lights appearing in every window around this time of year a welcoming sight to brighten up the darker months in the run-up to Christmas. Here's our guide to some Christmassy Swedish gifts.

Published: 1 December 2022 15:47 CET
GUIDE: The Local's gift guide of classic Swedish Christmas items
A Christmas star in an apartment window. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Christmas lights

Some characteristic Christmas lights you have no doubt spotted in the windows of houses and apartments where you live ar the julstärna or Christmas star and the adventsljusstake or Advent candlestick.

These Christmas decorations are available in countless different variations, both cheaper options at stores like Clas Ohlson and IKEA, and more expensive versions at design stores like Svenssons i Lammhult or Designtorget.

Other popular decorations include the änglaspel, angel chimes which rotate when candles are lit underneath, and the Julbock, a Christmas goat made of straw modelled after the famous Gävlebock, the 13-metre-high goat often set on fire by arsonists in the northern Swedish city of Gävle.

Also worth mentioning is the Jultomte, Christmas gnomes that are often mistaken as Santa. These can be found in almost all souvenir shops in many different sizes and are an unmistakably Swedish decoration found in every household.

Christmas snaps. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Christmas drinks

Many would say that a Swedish Christmas celebration is not complete without snaps – traditionally served at all major holidays, it is essentially Swedish vodka with spices and herbs like aniseed, fennel and caraway seeds.

The ritual of drinking about 60ml of snaps with pickled herring and potatoes is accompanied by singing drinking songs called snapsvisor, which get increasingly more rowdy as the night goes on and as more alcohol is consumed.

Coupled with the other Christmas favourite, glögg (spiced wine), snaps is an essential part of the Swedish Christmas dining experience. You can make your own snaps at home by steeping some spices in vodka or unflavoured brännvin, or buy a bottle to gift to a snaps-loving friend or family member at the nearest Systembolaget. Here is The Local’s Swedish-style snaps recipe and more about its history and why it is so popular at Swedish holidays.

Knäck and pepparkakor. Photo: Jurek Holzer/SvD/TT

Christmas treats

A Swedish julfika (Christmas Fika) is incomplete without a few staples. The most classic are lussekatter (saffron buns), bright yellow buns most often formed into an S shape eaten around Christmas, pepparkakor, which are thin spiced gingerbread biscuits and julknäck, small caramel flavoured sweets.

You can serve these with warm glögg (alcoholic versions available at Systembolaget with low-alcohol or alcohol-free variants available at most supermarkets), or with some sort of Christmas tea or coffee – look for lussete (tea spiced with saffron, orange and sometimes, chilli), julte or julkaffe (tea or coffee with Christmas spices). Pick any of these depending on your preference, these treats are perfect for warming you up on a cosy winter afternoon.

Other classic Swedish favourite Christmas snacks and drinks include juleskum – soft candy with an admittedly unappetising name in the shape of Santa, and julmust Christmas soda. Julmust is so popular in Sweden that it outsells Coca Cola during the Christmas season every year.

Although Swedes might not be massively impressed if you gift them juleskum or pepparkakor as a Christmas present, they can be great gifts for friends and family back home if you’re celebrating Christmas outside of Sweden this year. Most if not all of these items are available at supermarkets, and you might even be able to pick them up in the airport or train station if you’re looking for a last-minute gift.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CHRISTMAS

When is the deadline for sending Christmas gifts inside and outside Sweden?

The deadlines for sending Christmas cards and gifts to friends, family and loved ones outside of Sweden are already starting to arrive, with Postnord's Christmas cut-off point for economy letters outside the EU falling this Thursday. Here are the rest of the Christmas postal deadlines.

Published: 24 November 2022 17:05 CET
When is the deadline for sending Christmas gifts inside and outside Sweden?

Sweden’s main postal operator Postnord has now posted up its full list of Christmas post deadlines for 2022, with the first deadline, for economy letters sent outside the EU falling this Thursday, November 24th. 

The company expects to be able to deliver all letters posted by the deadlines in time for Christmas Eve. 

November 24th: 

This is the date by which you have to post ‘varubrev’ parcels of up to 2kg, or ‘ekonomibrev’ second-class mail if you want them to reach a destination outside the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland.

This is also the deadline to send a card by ‘ekonomibrev’ second-class mail if you want them to reach a destination outside the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland. 

November 28th: 

This is the date by which you have to post first class letters, letters with tracking, pre-paid parcels, first class parcels of up to 2kg, Parcel Post International parcels of up to 20kg, and postcards from the Postnord app if you want them to reach countries outside Europe and Iceland. 

December 5th: 

This is the date by which you have to post first-class letters, pre-paid parcels, letters with tracking, first class parcels of up to 2KG, Parcel Post International parcels of up to 20kg, and postcards from the Postnord app if you want them to reach countries in Europe but outside the EU.

December 9th: 

This is the date by which you have to post ‘varubrev’ parcels of up to 2kg or ekonomibrev second-class mail if you want them to reach the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland. 

December 12th: 

This is the date by which you have to send first-class letters, letters with tracking, pre-paid parcels, first class parcels of up to 2kf, Parcel Post International parcels of up to 20KG, PostNord Parcel packages (up to 31.5kg outside Nordics, 35kg within Nordics), MyPack Home and Mypack Collect parcels, and postcards from the Postnord app if you want them to reach the EU, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland. 

December 15th: 

This is the date by which you have to send letters or cards with a special Christmas post stamp, or julpostfrimärke if you want them to arrive to destinations inside Sweden. 

December 19th: 

This is the date by which you have to post ‘varubrev’ parcels of up to 2kg, or ekonomibrev second-class mail if you want them to reach a destination within Sweden.

December 20th: 

This is the date by which you have to send real postcards sent through the Postnord app if you want them to arrive at a destination in Sweden. 

December 21st: 

This is the date by which you have to send first-class letters, pre-paid parcels, and small packages for delivery through the letterbox if you want them to arrive at a destination in Sweden.

This is also the cut off date for services such as Postnord MyPack Home, PostNord MyPack Home small, PostNord MyPack Collect, and Postpaket parcels.  

December 22nd: 

This is the date by which you have to send first class ‘varubrev’ small parcels and express mail letters, and express parcels. 

SHOW COMMENTS