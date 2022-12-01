Swedish electricity price subsidy may be paid out in cash

The Social Insurance Agency (Försäkringskassan) will not be able to make payments directly into the bank accounts of everyone who is eligible for the payment, meaning that these individuals will receive an utbetalningsavi which they will have to exchange for cash instead.

Some house owners are eligible for thousands of kronor – much higher amounts than those usually handled in cash.

The Social Insurance Agency will now need to choose a bank which will handle the payouts.

“Everyone who does not have an account in the bank handling these payments will receive an avi,” manager Fredrik Falk from the Social Insurance Agency told TT newswire. “This is the only way we can make payments.”

No Swedish bank has total dominance of the market. Although the major banks have large coverage of the market, the largest bank, Swedbank, still only has 19 percent of the market.

Falk said he “couldn’t answer” the question of whether this means the majority of eligible users will receive an avi, telling TT newswire that he was “not completely sure about that”.

“We need to discuss that with the bank we use for the payments,” Falk said.

He told TT that the Social Insurance Agency are currently creating the system they will use for the subsidy payouts, which will be seperate from the social insurance system – the system used for paying out sickness benefits and pay for taking care of an ill child, for example.

This means that the Social Insurance Agency cannot use the bank account details in the social insurance system, rather the bank they choose to handle the repayments will supply them with account numbers.

Bank confidentiality means, however, that no bank is allowed to share customer details with an external part, raising questions of how the chosen bank will share account numbers without breaking confidentiality.

“We’re going to handle it,” Falk said. “We’re not going to do anything which will go against bank confidentiality or any rules. I think we’re going to manage.”

A large amount of those affected won’t be customers in the chosen bank, meaning that they will have to go to their bank and exchange their avi for cash. But this costs money, and not all banks handle cash.

Nordea, for example, will accept an avi, which are relatively outdated in Sweden, but they will charge 50 kronor for the service. Other banks and some supermarkets also accept them, but there are different rules and limitations depending on the provider you use.

“There are advantages and disadvantages,” Falk said. “The alternative is to open an account with the bank we choose.”

When a TT reporter pointed out the fact that this represents an unfair competitive advantage for the bank chosen by the Social Insurance Agency, as new customers will be motivated to open an account with them in order to avoid an utbetalningsavi, Falk did not wish to comment.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to comment on that type of question,” he said.

Those who live in areas without physical bank offices will have to go somewhere else to exchange their avi, like a corner shop or a gambling store.

If they then wish to put that money into a bank account, they will have to physically make the journey to a bank account in order to deposit it.