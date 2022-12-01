Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Swedish electricity price subsidy may be paid out in cash

Many households will receive their electricity price subsidy payment via an 'utbetalingsavi', a letter which you take to your bank or supermarket to receive a payment in cash.

Published: 1 December 2022 14:33 CET
Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The Social Insurance Agency (Försäkringskassan) will not be able to make payments directly into the bank accounts of everyone who is eligible for the payment, meaning that these individuals will receive an utbetalningsavi which they will have to exchange for cash instead.

Some house owners are eligible for thousands of kronor – much higher amounts than those usually handled in cash.

The Social Insurance Agency will now need to choose a bank which will handle the payouts.

“Everyone who does not have an account in the bank handling these payments will receive an avi,” manager Fredrik Falk from the Social Insurance Agency told TT newswire. “This is the only way we can make payments.”

No Swedish bank has total dominance of the market. Although the major banks have large coverage of the market, the largest bank, Swedbank, still only has 19 percent of the market.

Falk said he “couldn’t answer” the question of whether this means the majority of eligible users will receive an avi, telling TT newswire that he was “not completely sure about that”.

“We need to discuss that with the bank we use for the payments,” Falk said.

He told TT that the Social Insurance Agency are currently creating the system they will use for the subsidy payouts, which will be seperate from the social insurance system – the system used for paying out sickness benefits and pay for taking care of an ill child, for example.

This means that the Social Insurance Agency cannot use the bank account details in the social insurance system, rather the bank they choose to handle the repayments will supply them with account numbers.

Bank confidentiality means, however, that no bank is allowed to share customer details with an external part, raising questions of how the chosen bank will share account numbers without breaking confidentiality.

“We’re going to handle it,” Falk said. “We’re not going to do anything which will go against bank confidentiality or any rules. I think we’re going to manage.”

A large amount of those affected won’t be customers in the chosen bank, meaning that they will have to go to their bank and exchange their avi for cash. But this costs money, and not all banks handle cash.

Nordea, for example, will accept an avi, which are relatively outdated in Sweden, but they will charge 50 kronor for the service. Other banks and some supermarkets also accept them, but there are different rules and limitations depending on the provider you use.

“There are advantages and disadvantages,” Falk said. “The alternative is to open an account with the bank we choose.”

When a TT reporter pointed out the fact that this represents an unfair competitive advantage for the bank chosen by the Social Insurance Agency, as new customers will be motivated to open an account with them in order to avoid an utbetalningsavi, Falk did not wish to comment.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to comment on that type of question,” he said.

Those who live in areas without physical bank offices will have to go somewhere else to exchange their avi, like a corner shop or a gambling store.

If they then wish to put that money into a bank account, they will have to physically make the journey to a bank account in order to deposit it.

COST OF LIVING

Who will get Sweden’s electricity subsidy and when will it be paid out?

Energy users in the south of Sweden were promised an electricity price subsidy by November 1st by Sweden's right-wing government during the election campaign. When will it be paid out, and who will benefit?

Published: 30 November 2022 11:37 CET
Who will get Sweden's electricity subsidy and when will it be paid out?

What is the electricity price subsidy?

The electricity price subsidy (elprisstöd in Swedish), is a one-time payment paid out to electricity users in southern Sweden based on energy usage over the last year.

Here’s some more information on the subsidy and who is eligible.

How does it differ from what the right-wing bloc originally proposed?

The right-wing bloc originally proposed a system of högkostnadsskydd or “high-cost protection”, designed to cover an unspecified amount of households’ energy costs above a certain limit.

This was rejected in favour of the current model, which was originally proposed by the outgoing Social Democrat government prior to the election, as the right-wing government believed its high-cost protection model would take too long to implement.

The government chose therefore to use the Social Democrats’ model which was already in progress rather than to start the process again and potentially cause further delays.

When will it be paid out?

Despite election promises to pay out the subsidy by November 1st, so it was available to households “in good time before Christmas”, social insurance minister Anna Tenje announced in a press conference on November 30th that the subsidy would first be available to households in February 2023, four months later than originally promised.

“The payments will begin in February if nothing unexpected happens,” she said. 

What about business owners?

Energy and business minister Ebba Busch, who was also at the press conference on November 30th, explained that payouts will occur in two stages.

“The first step will be payments to households. The second stage will be payments to businesses, and that question is still being decided,” energy and business minister Ebba Busch said. 

This means that business owners with high energy costs will have to wait even longer for a financial payout, despite Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson promising bakery and café owner Joel Lindqvist that it would be available “before Christmas” during election campaigning in Malmö.

Ministers Ebba Busch and Anna Tenje (centre) at a press conference on high-cost protection for energy prices, joined by Social Security Agency general director Nils Öberg and Swedish National Grid acting general director Peter Wigert. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
Ulf Kristersson meets with Joel Lindqvist, owner of Mat- och Chokladstudion, on September 1st. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

How could this affect businesses?

Lindqvist told TT newswire on November 18th when it was announced that the subsidy would be delayed that it was “really disappointing news”.

“I hope I’m not going to have to fire people. For me, it means more work and harder work.”

He was, however, happy that the government are offering support, albeit later than promised.

“Just look at how long the Corona subsidy took. And I’m happy a subsidy is on it’s way, but it would have been so much better if it was in place before Christmas.”

“You just have to work harder, hope there aren’t more delays and that it stays windy.”

What will happen if energy prices are high in 2023?

It’s not yet clear – the government’s electricity price subsidy is based on usage between October 2021 and September 2022 and will be paid out to whoever was listed on the energy network agreement (elnätsavtal) on November 17th.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has stated that he considers the current model to be “fair”, but did not comment on what could happen in 2023.

“We’ll have to see what happens in 2023,” he told TT newswire. “There’s a substantial risk that there will be high costs in 2023 as well.”

However, he stopped short of promising any new subsidy for next year.

“I’m going to let what happens in the future remain unsaid,” he told the newswire.

