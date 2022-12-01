For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Working poor most likely to be male immigrants, electricity subsidy paid out in cash, IES must abolish dress code, Turkey calls for 'concrete steps' on Nato, and heavy losses at SAS. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 1 December 2022 08:36 CET
Researchers believe the growing 'gig economy' in the delivery industry, for example, may be increasing the number of working poor in Sweden. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Government gives details of power subsidy, Sweden takes delivery of Archer air-defence system, Nato chief says 'Sweden has delivered', and Sweden's PM open to new energy agreement: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 30 November 2022 08:23 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments