LISTEN: Why Swedes and foreigners clash in love (and how to make it work)

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. We also have interviews with the Irish Ambassador to Sweden, Austin Gormley, and psychologist Mona Lindqvist from the Stockholm region’s Transcultural Center.
For our main topic this week we look at how Swedes and foreigners can overcome their cultural differences to make relationships work. We received some fascinating responses when we asked about this in a survey:
With Christmas looming, we look at what to expect from a Swedish Christmas dinner and where to find the best yuletide markets.
- Five key julbord points: A beginner’s guide to the Swedish Christmas meal
- Sweden’s best Christmas markets for 2022
We also have a new series of interviews with ambassadors to Sweden. First up is the Irish ambassador, Austin Gormley, who gives us the lowdown on the Irish community in Sweden as well as his own impressions of life in the country.
We also run though some of the week’s main news stories:
- Swedish parliament votes through work permit and ID number laws
- The ultimate guide to getting a work permit in Sweden
- What is a Swedish coordination number?
- Turkey calls for ‘concrete steps’ before backing Sweden’s Nato bid
- Who will get Sweden’s electricity subsidy and when will it be paid out?
- Swedish youths launch landmark climate lawsuit against government
And we finish with a vaguely seasonal quiz. Here are some the related articles we mention in the podcast:
- Baby, it’s mörv outside: Sweden’s 13th month is here
- Will Gävle’s Christmas goat survive this year?
- How this Swedish-band helped me learn the language
- When do Swedes throw out their Christmas trees?
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Or search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Member comments