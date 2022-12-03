Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Why Swedes and foreigners clash in love (and how to make it work)

This week we discuss Christmas dinners and markets, Irish people in Sweden, an odd Swedish EU vote, work permits and coordination numbers, intercultural relationships, and we test our panelists with a seasonal quiz.

Published: 3 December 2022 08:59 CET
LISTEN: Why Swedes and foreigners clash in love (and how to make it work)
In this week's Sweden in Focus, the host Paul O'Mahony turns quizmaster, setting James, Becky, and Richard ten questions adapted from the existing Danish citizenship test. Take the test yourself here and see if you can beat their score.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. We also have interviews with the Irish Ambassador to Sweden, Austin Gormley, and psychologist Mona Lindqvist from the Stockholm region’s Transcultural Center.  

For our main topic this week we look at how Swedes and foreigners can overcome their cultural differences to make relationships work. We received some fascinating responses when we asked about this in a survey: 

With Christmas looming, we look at what to expect from a Swedish Christmas dinner and where to find the best yuletide markets. 

We also have a new series of interviews with ambassadors to Sweden. First up is the Irish ambassador, Austin Gormley, who gives us the lowdown on the Irish community in Sweden as well as his own impressions of life in the country. 

We also run though some of the week’s main news stories: 

And we finish with a vaguely seasonal quiz. Here are some the related articles we mention in the podcast: 

LISTEN: Why does Sweden want to revoke permanent residency?

In this week’s episode we discuss snow chaos, Advent traditions, a crazy new spy case, tension between the Liberals and Sweden Democrats, a proposal to abolish permanent residence permits, and we end with a quiz. 

Published: 26 November 2022 09:07 CET
LISTEN: Why does Sweden want to revoke permanent residency?

In the latest episode of Sweden in Focus we chat about the heavy snow that has fallen this week and how Sweden has coped. 

 We look at how Advent is celebrated in Sweden.

We discuss the second spectacular spy story in the space of two weeks. 

We talk about the resurgence of tensions between the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals. 

We examine what we know about Sweden’s plans to get rid of permanent residency permits, and we hear from Ann-Cathrine Jungar, assistant professor at Södertörn University and an expert on radical right parties in the Nordics, on why the government wants to abolish them. 

And finally we’ll end with a short quiz to gauge our panelists’ Swedishness this week.

