LISTEN: Why Swedes and foreigners clash in love (and how to make it work)

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. We also have interviews with the Irish Ambassador to Sweden, Austin Gormley, and psychologist Mona Lindqvist from the Stockholm region’s Transcultural Center.

For our main topic this week we look at how Swedes and foreigners can overcome their cultural differences to make relationships work. We received some fascinating responses when we asked about this in a survey:

With Christmas looming, we look at what to expect from a Swedish Christmas dinner and where to find the best yuletide markets.

We also have a new series of interviews with ambassadors to Sweden. First up is the Irish ambassador, Austin Gormley, who gives us the lowdown on the Irish community in Sweden as well as his own impressions of life in the country.

We also run though some of the week’s main news stories:

And we finish with a vaguely seasonal quiz. Here are some the related articles we mention in the podcast:

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or:

Or search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus