Next week’s forecast: Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected in almost all of Sweden

“We can expect sub-zero temperatures across most of the country,” Therese Fougman at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) stated.
After a period of milder weather, a white winter seems to be on its way. According to the SMHI, residents in most parts of the country can expect both snowfall and freezing temperatures during the next week.
Snowfall
Generally speaking, snowfall is expected during the middle of the week.
“It will probably be a few centimetres (of snow). It probably won’t snow everywhere, but large parts of Norrland look set to get some of it, as well as Svealand and Götaland. It may actually snow all the way down towards Skåne and southern Halland,” Fougman said.
“The forecast I have now extends until the Monday before Lucia. According to it, it looks like the snow will be here to stay. But what will actually happen remains to be seen,” she added.
Sub-zero temperatures
In a number of places in Sweden, such as Dalarna, temperatures are expected to be just around ten degrees below zero.
“It looks like there could be a bit of a weather change now, with temperatures below normal next week,” Fougman warned.
