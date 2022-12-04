Tabloid words, Vikings and childcare: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Have you ever heard of Sweden’s tabloid words, often seen splattered across the front page of newspapers such as Expressen and Aftonbladet? Here’s our article explaining these words and where you’re most likely to find them:

You may have heard of the Viking king who gave his name to Bluetooth, but do you know the story behind the name and how exactly Harald Bluetooth’s name ended up being used for the tech? Find out below.

Obviously, we all hope this will never happen to us, but do you know what happens if you get arrested in Sweden as a foreigner? Here’s our explainer running through all the details in case you ever need it.

Some people living in Sweden don’t qualify for personal numbers and are given a coordination number instead. What are these numbers and how do they work?

Childcare in Sweden is much cheaper than some parts of the world, but just how does it compare to other countries? Here’s a rundown, including some of the other countries covered by The Local.

Finally, how do you invest in Sweden? What kinds of bank account do you use? How are your investments taxed? Here’s our guide.