Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Permanent residency to remain for work permit migrants, a-Kassa delays, snow, and PKK suspect extradited to Turkey: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 5 December 2022 07:37 CET
Snow will be back across much of Sweden this week. Photo: Janerik Henriksson / TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Opposition calls for change to electricity compensation, electric cars, and Swedish parliament votes through hiked work permit salary threshold. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 2 December 2022 07:55 CET
