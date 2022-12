To be skenhelig is to be ‘hypocritically pious’, in other words ‘sanctimonious’ or perhaps even ‘holier-than-thou’. Another definition is ‘a person who tries to give the impression of being pious or good-hearted (without being so)’.

Note that the ‘sk-‘ in skenhelig is an example of the Swedish “sh” sound, also seen in kött and sjuksköterska, pronounced not with a hard ‘k’ sound, but by exhaling and creating a sound similar to a unvoiced whistle.

Skenhelig consists of two words, sken and helig. Helig simply means ‘holy,’ but sken can have many meanings, such as ‘shine,’ ‘glow,’ ‘impression,’ or even a horse bolting. Here, the meaning comes from ‘impression’.

Sken can mean impressions of appearances that are often true, but when there is deception, then skenet bedrar. The British sitcom Keeping up appearances, which used to run on Swedish television, in Swedish was called Skenet bedrar, meaning ‘deceitful appearances.’

You will find sken in this sense in other words like skenmanöver, a military term meaning ‘a diversion’, skenrättegång, ‘a mock trial’, skenäktenskap, ‘a sham marriage.’

So literally skenhelig means ‘feigned holy’.

Skenhelig has been attested since 1639, and comes from the German scheinheilig with the same meaning.

There were some attempts to develop this idea further. Starting in the 1700s skenhelgon appeared, with helgon meaning ‘saint’. And the 1800s saw the appearance of skenfrom, with from meaning ‘pious’.

Another interesting synonym of skenhelig is gudsnådelig. Gudsnådelig can’t be easily translated into one word in English (mainly because English, unlike Swedish, cannot create words simply by combining them without people reacting awkwardly).

Gudsnådelig. like skenhelig, is used to mock someone who is pretending to be pious, but more specifically ‘acting as if they have been given the grace of God’, since the ‘grace of God’ in Swedish is Guds nåd. If you were to try to translate it, you might get something like ‘god’s-gracey’. Yes, ‘gracey’ is obviously not a real word, but ‘graceful’ does not mean the same as ‘acting as if with the grace of God,’ so you would have to go with a neologism.

Do your best to keep up the appearance of being a proficient Swedish speaker, if you are not already. Perhaps you might practice by calling your best Swedish goody two-shoes friend skenhelig, as a joke of course.

All jokes aside, skenhelig, like most words, gains much meaning from context. It may be ok to call a friend skenhelig as a joke, but if you are being serious, that is a pretty bad accusation. Have a great week!

Example sentences:

Berit, du är fanemej den mest skenheliga människan jag träffat.

Berit, dammit, you are without doubt the most sanctimonious person I have ever met.

Vem i helvete kallar du skenhelig, Putte?

Who the hell are you calling sanctimonious, Putte?

