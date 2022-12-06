For members
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN
KEY POINTS: What do we know about the plans for a future Swedish cultural canon?
The government has promised to set up a committee to develop a proposal for a Swedish "cultural canon". Foreigners may end up having to know about the works included for a future citizenship test. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 6 December 2022 13:09 CET
Books for sale and the Akademibokhandeln bookshop in Stockholm's Gallerian shopping mall. Photo: Amir Nabizadeh/TT
CULTURE
New Millennium book brings Nordic noir even further north
The latest instalment in the Nordic crime saga Millennium hits Swedish bookstores on Friday, with a new author seeking to shift the story's focus to the far north of the country.
Published: 4 November 2022 15:39 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments