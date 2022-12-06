Read news from:
KEY POINTS: What do we know about the plans for a future Swedish cultural canon?

The government has promised to set up a committee to develop a proposal for a Swedish "cultural canon". Foreigners may end up having to know about the works included for a future citizenship test. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 6 December 2022 13:09 CET
Books for sale and the Akademibokhandeln bookshop in Stockholm's Gallerian shopping mall. Photo: Amir Nabizadeh/TT

What do we know about the government’s plans? 

For the government, this is a political project. 

“Culture and our common history are the ground of our collective identity,” prime minister Ulf Kristersson said in his speech outlining the government’s plans. “It creates a sense of community and increases our understanding of one another.” 

He said that “a committee of independent experts” would be appointed to develop a proposal. 

In the Tidö agreement between the three governing parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats, it adds that the experts would have “artistic competence in their respective fields”, and would develop a canon that included “different cultural forms”.

The agreement also calls for experts with “literary as a well as pedagogical competence” to develop reading lists with Swedish and international literary works”. 

Denmark’s cultural canon, which was presented in 2006, includes 108 works. divided into eight categories: architecture, visual arts, design and crafts, film, literature, and music. 

Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand told SVT in an interview last month that she hoped that exposing everyone to a common cultural canon could “bring together a divided country” and would also help teachers know what works to expose their students to.

Will it be part of a future citizenship test? 

Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand told SVT in an interview last month that this was not something she was ruling out.  “That’s something I think a government inquiry should look at and experts should think about,” she said. 

But in the run-up to the 2018 election, the Sweden Democrats then culture spokesperson Aron Emilsson told SVT that he felt there could be a test on the cultural canon, or that it could feed into the citizenship test. 

In Denmark, the cultural canon feeds into the (badly out of date) learning material given out in advance for those taking the Danish citizenship test. 

This means that the cultural canon is part of the citizenship test, but those taking the test can concentrate on learning facts about the 108 works which form part of the official citizenship-test learning material.

The Danish citizenship test does, however, include questions on current affairs and other issues which are not part of the official learning material. 

What does Sweden’s artistic world say about the plans? 

Almost everyone hates them.

A group of 35 leading Swedish authors, including leading literary and bestselling authors such as Viveka Sten and Camilla Läckberg, wrote an article in the Expressen newspaper condemning the plans. 

“To control literature is to control people’s thoughts and lives, and that does not belong in a democratic society,” they wrote. 

A cultural canon, they continued, would mean “excising the unwanted”, and would be a “repressive instrument”. 

Anna Troberg, head of DIK, the union for creative people and authors, wrote this week in Svenska Dagbladet that the proposal “ignored the expert competence of the entire cultural sector” and was “fundamentally a nationalist education project”. 

CULTURE

New Millennium book brings Nordic noir even further north

The latest instalment in the Nordic crime saga Millennium hits Swedish bookstores on Friday, with a new author seeking to shift the story's focus to the far north of the country.

Published: 4 November 2022 15:39 CET
Karin Smirnoff, who already had four novels under her belt, is continuing the celebrated series originally created by Stig Larsson.

His fame came posthumously — he died in 2004, a year before the release of the first book in the saga, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”.

“It was quite easy to say yes to the project,” Smirnoff told AFP, adding she had a special fondness for rogue hacker Lisbeth Salander, one of the series’ main characters.

The Millennium books were some of the breakout hits of the 21st century. More than 100 million copies were sold, with the titles published in over 50 countries and adapted several times for the cinema.

Larsson, an investigative journalist specialising in extreme right-wing movements, died of a heart attack just after submitting his first three manuscripts.

He would never know the success of his work or enjoy the fortune it generated.

Controversy

His partner, Eva Gabrielsson, found herself excluded from the proceeds because they were not married. The controversy over the inheritance reared its head again years later when the decision was made to write a first batch of sequels after Larsson’s death, consisting of three novels by the best-selling author David Lagercrantz.

The author wrote the books with the blessing of Larsson’s brother and father, the heirs to his work.

Another two books are planned, but for Smirnoff the goal wasn’t to reinvent Larsson’s work in the new trilogy.

“I’m trying to continue this with respect to what’s been done before,” the 58-year-old author said.

But she still aims to put her “own point of view” forward while exploring themes of violence, politics and abuse of power present in the series. In her opinion, works of art by necessity transcend their creators.

“I don’t think that art belongs to anyone in that sense. Because if it was like that, art wouldn’t progress at all,” she said.

Picking up the pen was to continue “a project which is huge”, she said, admitting the mission was “quite a task”.

“I know a lot of people, they’re thinking that this is only done for money. I don’t think that David Lagercrantz did this only for money. I’m not doing it for money”, she said.

Far north

The seventh instalment of the grim series, “Havsornens skrik” (“The Cry of the White-tailed Eagle”), is set in Sweden’s far north where the adventures of Salander and Mikael Blomkvist will continue.

“I live up in the north of Sweden, so I wanted it to take place here,” Smirnoff explained.

Setting the story more than a thousand kilometres north of the capital Stockholm, where most of the previous books have taken place, was also an opportunity to point out the injustices suffered by the region.

The ancestral land of the indigenous Sami people, which holds much of Sweden’s natural resources, has been undergoing an industrial boom in recent decades.

Smirnoff notes the region “has a history of people from the south coming here”, exploiting its resources and disappearing with the spoils. Billions are also currently being pumped into the region in so-called green industries.

“With the billions come the problems as well,” she told AFP. Now, Smirnoff awaits readers’ judgements.

“It’s only like three weeks ago I wrote the last word. So for me, it’s too close. I can’t decide whether it’s a good book,” she said. “It’s going to be quite exciting when it’s coming out to hear what other people think.”

