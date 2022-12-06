Sweden’s energy usage continues to drop

In November energy usage went down by eight procent on average across the country. In October, this figure was 7.6 percent, according to earlier figures from the Swedish National Grid.

As previously, southern Sweden saw the largest drop. In energy zone 4 (the southernmost zone), energy usage went down 12 percent. In energy zone 3 usage went down 10 percent. In the north of the country however, usage increased compared to November last year – going up by one and four percent in energy zones 1 and 2, respectively.

These figures are preliminary, and it’s difficult to say exactly what the drop in usage is caused by, the Energy Authority says.

“It’s fair to assume that the high prices – and also the media attention around them – has contributed to lower usage,” it wrote in a newsletter titled “The Current Situation on the Energy Market”.

The weather has also had an effect. November was warmer this year compared to last year. More electric cars and energy-heavy investments in Norrland, such as the Northvolt battery factory, are likely factors behind the increase in usage in the northernmost energy zone.