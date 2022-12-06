For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Almedalen verdict expected, Christmas tree flyover, extradition of PKK militant 'a start' and Duplantis world athlete of the year. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 6 December 2022 08:37 CET
Blekinge air fleet F17 carry out a Christmas tree flyover in 2021. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Permanent residency to remain for work permit migrants, a-Kassa delays, snow, and PKK suspect extradited to Turkey: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 5 December 2022 07:37 CET
