Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Verdict expected in Almedalen knife attack trial

Gotland district court is due today to give their verdict on whether suspect Theodor Engström is guilty of the Almedalan knife attack, exactly five months after he murdered the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren.

Engström has previously stated that the attack was “an attack on the Swedish people”, and that he had also planned to murder Centre Party leader Annie Lööf.

The 33-year-old faces terror charges for the murder of Wieselgren, as well as “preparation to commit a terror attack” due to his plans to murder Lööf.

The court will first decide whether the crime should be classified as terror, then whether Engström should be charged for preparing to commit a terror attack, and then to what extent Engström was seriously psychiatrically disturbed at the time of the crime, and therefore whether he should be sentenced to a prison sentence or psychiatric care.

Swedish vocab: meddelar sin dom – give their verdict

Turkey calls Sweden’s extradition of PKK militant ‘a start’

Turkey on Monday welcomed Sweden’s extradition of a convicted Kurdish militant but signalled it expected more action before it would approve Stockholm’s application to join Nato.

Ankara has demanded that both Sweden and neighbouring Finland take tougher stances on Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists” in exchange for backing their Nato bids.

“The return of the PKK terrorist is a start showing (Sweden’s) sincerity,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told state television TRT. “We hope new ones will follow,” he said.

Sweden on Friday extradited Mahmut Tat, who is wanted by Ankara for membership of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Tat, who was sentenced to more than six years in jail by a Turkish court, fled to Sweden in 2015 but was denied an asylum by the Swedish authorities. Tat was detained by Turkish police shortly after landing at Istanbul airport and jailed by an Istanbul court.

Swedish vocab: utlämning – extradition

Swedish Armed Forces start Christmas tree flyovers

Today at 2pm, the Swedish Armed Forces will begin their traditional Christmas tree flyovers, where pilots fly over Swedish cities in a Christmas tree formation.

The Armed Forces say that the exercise isn’t just for fun, but is also good practice for the pilots.

Jets from Blekinge air fleet F17 will fly over southern Swedish cities Ystad, Malmö, Lund, Växjö, Kalmar and Ronneby this afternoon.

“Flying in formation – the Christmas tree flyovers – are a good opportunity for the fighter jet division to plan and execute flyovers in larger formations over a longer period of time,” the Armed Forces said.

Norrbotten air fleet F21 will carry out a Christmas flyover on December 12th, Skaraborg’s air fleet F7 on December 13th and Luftstridsskolan in Uppsala will carry out a flyover on December 21st.

Swedish vocab: julgransflygningar – Christmas tree flyover

‘It’s incredible: We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrat migration policy’

A new documentary from Sweden’s SVT broadcaster has shown the surprise and delight of the far-Right Sweden Democrats’ leadership when they realised the extent of the policy the rest of the right-wing bloc were willing to concede.

The documentary, called Maktspelet (the power play), shows a meeting of the Sweden Democrat leadership on October 13th, the day before the Tidö Agreement was made public, where Gustav Gellerbrant, the party’s chief negotiator details the policies that the party had managed to get into the deal.

“It’s actually quite incredible,” Gellerbrant tells his colleagues in the documentary. “We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrats’ migration policy. This is a paradigm shift on a grand scale which is happening and we also have a budget that will soon be complete.

Party leader Jimmie Åkesson describes himself as “more than satisfied” with the deal.

The Tidö Agreement is the deal through which the far-right Sweden Democrats agreed to support a three-party government of the Moderate, Christian Democrats and Liberal Parties. It is named after Tidö Slott, the medieval mansion south of Västerås in Västmanland where the details of the deal was hammered out between the parties.

“Taken as a whole, it has exceeded all our expectations,” group leader Henrik Vinge, who led negotiations alongside Gellerbrant, tells the meeting in the SVT documentary.

Swedish vocab: mer än nöjd – more than satisfied

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis declared World Athlete of the Year

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the World Athlete of the year awards on Monday, alongside world champion American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world women’s 400m hurdles record twice while Duplantis set three new world highs this year.

US-born Swede Duplantis claimed the award for the second time in three years with three world records in 2022 plus the men’s world indoor title in March and the world outdoor gold in July.

“Going into the year, I had really high expectations of myself and I had some really big goals,” 23-year-old Duplantis said.

“I wanted to win the world indoors, the world outdoors, the Europeans, the Diamond League final, and I wanted to break the world record a few times,” he added.

Both titles were claimed in world record heights of 6.20 and 6.21 metres respectively and he also sealed European gold in Munich.

He won 18 of his 19 competitions, and vaulted six metres or higher 23 times.

Swedish vocab: stavhopp – pole vault