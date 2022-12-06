Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Almedalen verdict expected, Christmas tree flyover, extradition of PKK militant 'a start' and Duplantis world athlete of the year. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 6 December 2022 08:37 CET
Blekinge air fleet F17 carry out a Christmas tree flyover in 2021. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Verdict expected in Almedalen knife attack trial

Gotland district court is due today to give their verdict on whether suspect Theodor Engström is guilty of the Almedalan knife attack, exactly five months after he murdered the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren.  

Engström has previously stated that the attack was “an attack on the Swedish people”, and that he had also planned to murder Centre Party leader Annie Lööf.

The 33-year-old faces terror charges for the murder of Wieselgren, as well as “preparation to commit a terror attack” due to his plans to murder Lööf.

The court will first decide whether the crime should be classified as terror, then whether Engström should be charged for preparing to commit a terror attack, and then to what extent Engström was seriously psychiatrically disturbed at the time of the crime, and therefore whether he should be sentenced to a prison sentence or psychiatric care.

Swedish vocab: meddelar sin dom – give their verdict

Turkey calls Sweden’s extradition of PKK militant ‘a start’

Turkey on Monday welcomed Sweden’s extradition of a convicted Kurdish militant but signalled it expected more action before it would approve Stockholm’s application to join Nato.

Ankara has demanded that both Sweden and neighbouring Finland take tougher stances on Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists” in exchange for backing their Nato bids.

“The return of the PKK terrorist is a start showing (Sweden’s) sincerity,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told state television TRT. “We hope new ones will follow,” he said.

Sweden on Friday extradited Mahmut Tat, who is wanted by Ankara for membership of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Tat, who was sentenced to more than six years in jail by a Turkish court, fled to Sweden in 2015 but was denied an asylum by the Swedish authorities. Tat was detained by Turkish police shortly after landing at Istanbul airport and jailed by an Istanbul court.

Swedish vocab: utlämning – extradition

Swedish Armed Forces start Christmas tree flyovers

Today at 2pm, the Swedish Armed Forces will begin their traditional Christmas tree flyovers, where pilots fly over Swedish cities in a Christmas tree formation.

The Armed Forces say that the exercise isn’t just for fun, but is also good practice for the pilots.

Jets from Blekinge air fleet F17 will fly over southern Swedish cities Ystad, Malmö, Lund, Växjö, Kalmar and Ronneby this afternoon.

“Flying in formation – the Christmas tree flyovers – are a good opportunity for the fighter jet division to plan and execute flyovers in larger formations over a longer period of time,” the Armed Forces said.

Norrbotten air fleet F21 will carry out a Christmas flyover on December 12th, Skaraborg’s air fleet F7 on December 13th and Luftstridsskolan in Uppsala will carry out a flyover on December 21st.

Swedish vocab: julgransflygningar – Christmas tree flyover

‘It’s incredible: We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrat migration policy’

A new documentary from Sweden’s SVT broadcaster has shown the surprise and delight of the far-Right Sweden Democrats’ leadership when they realised the extent of the policy the rest of the right-wing bloc were willing to concede.

The documentary, called Maktspelet (the power play), shows a meeting of the Sweden Democrat leadership on October 13th, the day before the Tidö Agreement was made public, where Gustav Gellerbrant, the party’s chief negotiator details the policies that the party had managed to get into the deal. 

“It’s actually quite incredible,” Gellerbrant tells his colleagues in the documentary. “We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrats’ migration policy. This is a paradigm shift on a grand scale which is happening and we also have a budget that will soon be complete. 

Party leader Jimmie Åkesson describes himself as “more than satisfied” with the deal. 

The Tidö Agreement is the deal through which the far-right Sweden Democrats agreed to support a three-party government of the Moderate, Christian Democrats and Liberal Parties. It is named after Tidö Slott, the medieval mansion south of Västerås in Västmanland where the details of the deal was hammered out between the parties.

“Taken as a whole, it has exceeded all our expectations,” group leader Henrik Vinge, who led negotiations alongside Gellerbrant, tells the meeting in the SVT documentary. 

Swedish vocab: mer än nöjd – more than satisfied

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis declared World Athlete of the Year

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the World Athlete of the year awards on Monday, alongside world champion American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world women’s 400m hurdles record twice while Duplantis set three new world highs this year.

US-born Swede Duplantis claimed the award for the second time in three years with three world records in 2022 plus the men’s world indoor title in March and the world outdoor gold in July.

“Going into the year, I had really high expectations of myself and I had some really big goals,” 23-year-old Duplantis said.

“I wanted to win the world indoors, the world outdoors, the Europeans, the Diamond League final, and I wanted to break the world record a few times,” he added.

Both titles were claimed in world record heights of 6.20 and 6.21 metres respectively and he also sealed European gold in Munich.

He won 18 of his 19 competitions, and vaulted six metres or higher 23 times.

Swedish vocab: stavhopp – pole vault

For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Permanent residency to remain for work permit migrants, a-Kassa delays, snow, and PKK suspect extradited to Turkey: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 5 December 2022 07:37 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

‘End to permanent residency will not affect labour migrants’: Migration Minister 

Sweden’s Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has told Swedish state broadcaster SR that the government’s proposed abolition of permanent residency will only affect asylum-related migration cases and not people in Sweden on work permits, or those who have come to study for PhDs. 

“The government’s idea is that permanent residency will be phased out for those who are related to asylum immigration. That means asylum seekers and their relatives, for instance, but not for workforce migration,” she told SR’s English language wing Radio Sweden

She said the coming inquiry into how to convert existing permanent residencies into citizenships would also only focus on asylum-related migration cases, and not on those here on work permits. 

“But I think if you come here and you intend to stay, then there should be an ambition to learn Swedish language, have knowledge about the society, be able to support yourself, and, after maybe eight to 10 years, become a citizen and become a full part of the Swedish society. And that is an important signal to send.” 

Malmer Stenergard said that she wanted to make handling times shorter for those with work permits. 

“We want to focus on the highly skilled workforce coming to Sweden, and improve the rules to make handling times shorter,” she said. “We know that is a great problem for those who apply for work permits and also for those who apply for a prolongation of work permits. We are set on improving the rules so that it will be more attractive to come to Sweden.” 

Swedish vocab: arbetstillstånd – work permit 

Unemployment payments to be delayed after cyber attack 

Unemployment payments under Sweden’s a-kassa insurance system will be delayed this Thursday, due to the suspected cyber attack last week which saw the entire system taken off line. 

This means that payments which were supposed to go out to unemployed people on Thursday are going to be delayed for a few days, but will be paid “as soon as possible”. 

Swedish vocab: snarast möjligt – as soon as possible

Snow and sub-zero temperatures this week in almost all of Sweden

Snow is expected to fall and temperatures to drop below zero in almost every part of Sweden next week, Sweden’s state weather forecaster said in an update over the weekend. 

“We can expect sub-zero temperatures across most of the country,” Therese Fougman at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) said. “It will probably be a few centimetres (of snow). It probably won’t snow everywhere, but large parts of Norrland look set to get some of it, as well as Svealand and Götaland. It may actually snow all the way down towards Skåne and southern Halland.” 

After a period of milder weather, a white winter seems to be on its way. According to the SMHI, residents in most parts of the country can expect both snowfall and freezing temperatures during the next week.

Generally speaking, snowfall is expected during the middle of the week.

Swedish vocab: kylan – chilly weather 

Sweden extradites suspected PKK terror group member to Turkey

Sweden has extradited a convicted member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to Turkey as Ankara presses Stockholm for further steps in return for its membership in NATO, state media reported on Saturday.

Mahmut Tat, who was sentenced to six years and 10 months in jail for PKK membership in Turkey, fled to Sweden in 2015 but his asylum request was rejected.

Tat arrived in Istanbul on Friday night having been detained by Swedish police, the Anadolu news agency reported.

He was taken by Turkish police soon after arriving at Istanbul airport and referred to court on Saturday, the private NTV broadcaster reported.

Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden in particular of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists”, and held back on ratifying their NATO bids despite an agreement in Madrid in June.

Swedish vocab: utvisades – extradited

