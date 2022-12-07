For members
SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP
IN NUMBERS: How many people in Sweden are at risk of losing permanent residency?
Sweden's migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in an interview last week that the government only aimed to abolish asylum-related permanent residency. How many people could that affect?
Published: 7 December 2022 14:30 CET
Migration Agency offices in Sundbyberg. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
CULTURE
What books and art can we expect to be in Sweden’s future cultural canon?
Sweden's culture minister has not ruled out questions on the planned Swedish cultural canon being included in a future citizenship test. So to give you a head start, here are our bets on the books and artworks that might be included.
Published: 7 December 2022 12:17 CET
