Researchers support Swedish youths’ climate lawsuit against government

“Sweden has its goals for lowering emissions,” the researchers wrote in a collaborative article in tabloid Aftonbladet. “But they are completely insufficient. The rate at which emissions are being lowered is too low, and the goals simultaneously allow measures to be put off until a later date.”

“Sweden is not taking the measures needed to protect the rights of children and young people according to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR),” they wrote.

The climate organisation Aurora is behind the lawsuit, which is based on the argument that Sweden’s climate policy is lacking to such an extent that it breaks the ECHR.

READ ALSO: Swedish youths launch landmark climate lawsuit against government

The lawsuit, which was handed in to Stockholm court after two years of preparations, has been brought by a group of 636 children and young people.

“If the state’s climate measures are lacking now, they endanger our human rights in the future,” law student Ida Edling, who has helped formulate the proposal, told newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) when the lawsuit was filed on November 25th.

“It’s a legal responsibility the state can be held accountable for. That’s why we’re suing them.”