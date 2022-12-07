Read news from:
Austria
CLIMATE CRISIS

Researchers support Swedish youths’ climate lawsuit against government

Over 1,500 researchers and lecturers have co-signed an article in support of the young climate activists suing the Swedish state for its insufficient climate policy.

Published: 7 December 2022 10:27 CET
Climate activists on their way to file the lawsuit against the state in November. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

“Sweden has its goals for lowering emissions,” the researchers wrote in a collaborative article in tabloid Aftonbladet. “But they are completely insufficient. The rate at which emissions are being lowered is too low, and the goals simultaneously allow measures to be put off until a later date.”

“Sweden is not taking the measures needed to protect the rights of children and young people according to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR),” they wrote.

The climate organisation Aurora is behind the lawsuit, which is based on the argument that Sweden’s climate policy is lacking to such an extent that it breaks the ECHR.

The lawsuit, which was handed in to Stockholm court after two years of preparations, has been brought by a group of 636 children and young people.

“If the state’s climate measures are lacking now, they endanger our human rights in the future,” law student Ida Edling, who has helped formulate the proposal, told newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) when the lawsuit was filed on November 25th.

“It’s a legal responsibility the state can be held accountable for. That’s why we’re suing them.”

CLIMATE CRISIS

Swedish youths launch landmark climate lawsuit against government

Over 600 Swedish children and young people - including climate activist Greta Thunberg and three seven-year-olds - are suing the Swedish state for doing too little to combat climate change.

Published: 25 November 2022 14:45 CET
The so-called Aurora law suit has been in preparation for two years, and the group is accusing the government of, among other things, failing to carry out investigations into how large a percentage of the global work to combat the climate crisis Sweden should be responsible for.

“If the state’s climate measures are lacking, they are threatening our human rights in the future,” law student Ida Edling told Dagens Nyheter (DN), the newspaper which first reported the story.

“It’s a legal responsibility which the state can be legally called to account for. That’s why we’re suing them,” she said.

Edling is one of the people behind the initiative, which climate activist Greta Thunberg is also involved with.

Aurora would have launched their lawsuit no matter which political bloc had won September’s election, Edling said.

“We’ve worked on this for two years and would have sued any government which is not working towards a climate policy in line with Sweden’s fair share of the global climate transition,” she said. “That includes the previous government.”

On Friday, she marched to the Stockholm courthouse to file the lawsuit alongside young people from Aurora and other members of the climate and environment movement.

“In a state with the rule of law, everyone has to follow the law. Even the government,” Edling said. “When the state’s climate policy threatens our human rights, it breaks the law.”

Climate minister Romina Pourmokhtari told DN via her press secretary that she had no comments on the case.

Similar suits have been brought forward in other European countries. In Germany and the Netherlands, climate activists won against the respective governments in court, forcing both countries to sharpen their climate targets.

