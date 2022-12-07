Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19

Sweden has no plans to introduce Covid-19 restrictions this winter

Sweden's government is not planning on bringing in new Covid-19 restrictions or recommendations, despite the spread of infection increasing, according to health minister Jakob Forssmed.

Published: 7 December 2022 09:38 CET
Sweden has no plans to introduce Covid-19 restrictions this winter
Health Minister Jakob Forssmed. File photo. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

In an interview with public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, health minister Jakob Forssmed said that the government was “prepared if the situation becomes worse than what we’re currently seeing”.

“However, we’ve made the assessment that the illness is no longer a danger to society. The pandemic is still here, but we’re in a new phase,” he told the radio.

There are no plans to introduce large-scale testing either, Forssmed said, adding that following the spread of infection in other ways, such as testing waste water, is currently sufficient.

“It might be necessary at some point to scale up to large-scale testing. But it’s also very expensive and requires a lot of resources, and the assessment now is that it can be tracked in other ways,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

Sweden to stop offering Covid jabs to teenagers

Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Friday it was no longer recommending that children aged 12 to 17 get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the "very low risk" for the group. The new recommendation will come into force on October 31.

Published: 30 September 2022 13:36 CEST
Sweden to stop offering Covid jabs to teenagers

“The decision means that as of November 1, 2022 only children in certain vulnerable groups are recommended to get and thereby offered vaccinations against Covid-19,” the agency said.

“Overall we see that the need for care as a result of Covid-19 has been low among children and young people… and has in addition subsided since the Omicron variant started spreading,” Sören Andersson, head of the Public Health Agency’s vaccination department, said in the statement.

For those over 18, the Swedish recommendation is three doses, with a fourth recommended for those over 65.

The country made global headlines when it refused to implement draconian measures as other countries around the world went into lockdown.

Sweden saw a slight increase in the number of deaths during the summer, but the number is now falling.

After having a high death toll at the beginning of the pandemic, the Nordic country now has fewer deaths per capita than the European average.

SHOW COMMENTS