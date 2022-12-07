For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Nobel Prize winner in Stockholm, psychiatric care for terror attacker, energy usage falling, and Busch visits Skåne: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 7 December 2022 08:01 CET
Emelie Löfmark, chief of Lund's Nöjesteatern theatre, talking to energy minister Ebba Busch at a meeting with business leaders in Skåne. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Almedalen verdict expected, Christmas tree flyover, extradition of PKK militant 'a start' and Duplantis world athlete of the year. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 6 December 2022 08:37 CET
