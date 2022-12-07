Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Nobel prize ‘an institution for men’ says laureate Annie Ernaux in Stockholm

The Nobel Prize is an institution “for men”, literature laureate Annie Ernaux of France told AFP on Tuesday in an interview ahead of this weekend’s formal awards ceremony.

“It manifests itself by this desire for tradition. Being bound to traditions is perhaps more masculine, it is a way to transmit power to each other”, the 82-year-old author said.

Honoured by the Swedish Academy for “the courage and clinical acuity” of her work, Ernaux is just the 17th woman awarded the Nobel Literature Prize since it was first handed out in 1901, and the first French woman.

“Speech has almost always been monopolised by men and I have noticed that women are often less verbose in their speeches than men, knowing full well that they are more practical”, she said, adding it was time for the Nobels to modernise.

“It’s hard to say but could we consider less pomp, fewer long gowns and tails? That wouldn’t be bad”, she suggested with a smile, a reference to Saturday’s gala ceremony and banquet attended by the Swedish royal family and more than 1,200 guests.

Swedish terror attacker sentenced to forced psychiatric care

A court has sentenced the far-right extremist Theodor Engström to forced psychiatric care for the knife attack he carried out at the Almedalen political festival this summer.

The Gotland district court found the 33-year-old Engström guilty of murdering the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren, but did not agree that the murder counted as a terror attack.

It did find him guilty, however, of “planning a terror attack”, for his preparations to murder the Centre Party’s leader, Annie Lööf.

“The murdered woman had a significant role [in society], a murder is always serious, and this had consequences both for Almedalen Week and for society more broadly,” the judge in the case, Per Sundberg, said at a press conference.

Swedish vocab: betydelsefull – significant

Sweden’s energy usage continues to drop

Sweden’s energy usage is still decreasing, if anything at slightly faster rate, according to new preliminary figures from the Energy Authority.

In November energy usage went down by eight procent on average across the country. In October, this figure was 7.6 percent, according to earlier figures from the Swedish National Grid.

As previously, southern Sweden saw the largest drop. In energy zone 4 (the southernmost zone), energy usage went down 12 percent. In energy zone 3 usage went down 10 percent. In the north of the country however, usage increased compared to November last year – going up by one and four percent in energy zones 1 and 2, respectively.

These figures are preliminary, and it’s difficult to say exactly what the drop in usage is caused by, the Energy Authority says.

Swedish vocab: en aningen – a little bit/slightly

Energy minister Busch visits Skåne to calm nerves on power prices

Sweden’s energy minister Ebba Busch has told business people on a visit to Skåne, the area worst hit by high power prices, that the government is “working day and night” to put together a subsidy package for businesses.

“We are working on the issue of support for businesses day and night, but it is still not ready,” she said, on a trip where she met Företagarna syd, which represents small and medium-sized businesses in the region.

Swedish vocab: att bereda – to prepare/work on