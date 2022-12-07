Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Nobel Prize winner in Stockholm, psychiatric care for terror attacker, energy usage falling, and Busch visits Skåne: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 7 December 2022 08:01 CET
Emelie Löfmark, chief of Lund's Nöjesteatern theatre, talking to energy minister Ebba Busch at a meeting with business leaders in Skåne. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Nobel prize ‘an institution for men’ says laureate Annie Ernaux in Stockholm

The Nobel Prize is an institution “for men”, literature laureate Annie Ernaux of France told AFP on Tuesday in an interview ahead of this weekend’s formal awards ceremony.

“It manifests itself by this desire for tradition. Being bound to traditions is perhaps more masculine, it is a way to transmit power to each other”, the 82-year-old author said.

Honoured by the Swedish Academy for “the courage and clinical acuity” of her work, Ernaux is just the 17th woman awarded the Nobel Literature Prize since it was first handed out in 1901, and the first French woman.

“Speech has almost always been monopolised by men and I have noticed that women are often less verbose in their speeches than men, knowing full well that they are more practical”, she said, adding it was time for the Nobels to modernise.

“It’s hard to say but could we consider less pomp, fewer long gowns and tails? That wouldn’t be bad”, she suggested with a smile, a reference to Saturday’s gala ceremony and banquet attended by the Swedish royal family and more than 1,200 guests.

Swedish terror attacker sentenced to forced psychiatric care

A court has sentenced the far-right extremist Theodor Engström to forced psychiatric care for the knife attack he carried out at the Almedalen political festival this summer.

The Gotland district court found the 33-year-old Engström guilty of murdering the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren, but did not agree that the murder counted as a terror attack.

It did find him guilty, however, of “planning a terror attack”, for his preparations to murder the Centre Party’s leader, Annie Lööf. 

“The murdered woman had a significant role [in society], a murder is always serious, and this had consequences both for Almedalen Week and for society more broadly,” the judge in the case, Per Sundberg, said at a press conference. 

Swedish vocab: betydelsefull – significant

Sweden’s energy usage continues to drop

Sweden’s energy usage is still decreasing, if anything at slightly faster rate, according to new preliminary figures from the Energy Authority.

In November energy usage went down by eight procent on average across the country. In October, this figure was 7.6 percent, according to earlier figures from the Swedish National Grid.

As previously, southern Sweden saw the largest drop. In energy zone 4 (the southernmost zone), energy usage went down 12 percent. In energy zone 3 usage went down 10 percent. In the north of the country however, usage increased compared to November last year – going up by one and four percent in energy zones 1 and 2, respectively.

These figures are preliminary, and it’s difficult to say exactly what the drop in usage is caused by, the Energy Authority says.

Swedish vocab: en aningen – a little bit/slightly

Energy minister Busch visits Skåne to calm nerves on power prices 

Sweden’s energy minister Ebba Busch has told business people on a visit to Skåne, the area worst hit by high power prices, that the government is “working day and night” to put together a subsidy package for businesses. 

“We are working on the issue of support for businesses day and night, but it is still not ready,” she said, on a trip where she met Företagarna syd, which represents small and medium-sized businesses in the region. 

Swedish vocab: att bereda – to prepare/work on

 

For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Almedalen verdict expected, Christmas tree flyover, extradition of PKK militant 'a start' and Duplantis world athlete of the year. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 6 December 2022 08:37 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Verdict expected in Almedalen knife attack trial

Gotland district court is due today to give their verdict on whether suspect Theodor Engström is guilty of the Almedalan knife attack, exactly five months after he murdered the psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren.  

Engström has previously stated that the attack was “an attack on the Swedish people”, and that he had also planned to murder Centre Party leader Annie Lööf.

The 33-year-old faces terror charges for the murder of Wieselgren, as well as “preparation to commit a terror attack” due to his plans to murder Lööf.

The court will first decide whether the crime should be classified as terror, then whether Engström should be charged for preparing to commit a terror attack, and then to what extent Engström was seriously psychiatrically disturbed at the time of the crime, and therefore whether he should be sentenced to a prison sentence or psychiatric care.

Swedish vocab: meddelar sin dom – give their verdict

Turkey calls Sweden’s extradition of PKK militant ‘a start’

Turkey on Monday welcomed Sweden’s extradition of a convicted Kurdish militant but signalled it expected more action before it would approve Stockholm’s application to join Nato.

Ankara has demanded that both Sweden and neighbouring Finland take tougher stances on Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists” in exchange for backing their Nato bids.

“The return of the PKK terrorist is a start showing (Sweden’s) sincerity,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told state television TRT. “We hope new ones will follow,” he said.

Sweden on Friday extradited Mahmut Tat, who is wanted by Ankara for membership of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Tat, who was sentenced to more than six years in jail by a Turkish court, fled to Sweden in 2015 but was denied an asylum by the Swedish authorities. Tat was detained by Turkish police shortly after landing at Istanbul airport and jailed by an Istanbul court.

Swedish vocab: utlämning – extradition

Swedish Armed Forces start Christmas tree flyovers

Today at 2pm, the Swedish Armed Forces will begin their traditional Christmas tree flyovers, where pilots fly over Swedish cities in a Christmas tree formation.

The Armed Forces say that the exercise isn’t just for fun, but is also good practice for the pilots.

Jets from Blekinge air fleet F17 will fly over southern Swedish cities Ystad, Malmö, Lund, Växjö, Kalmar and Ronneby this afternoon.

“Flying in formation – the Christmas tree flyovers – are a good opportunity for the fighter jet division to plan and execute flyovers in larger formations over a longer period of time,” the Armed Forces said.

Norrbotten air fleet F21 will carry out a Christmas flyover on December 12th, Skaraborg’s air fleet F7 on December 13th and Luftstridsskolan in Uppsala will carry out a flyover on December 21st.

Swedish vocab: julgransflygningar – Christmas tree flyover

‘It’s incredible: We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrat migration policy’

A new documentary from Sweden’s SVT broadcaster has shown the surprise and delight of the far-Right Sweden Democrats’ leadership when they realised the extent of the policy the rest of the right-wing bloc were willing to concede.

The documentary, called Maktspelet (the power play), shows a meeting of the Sweden Democrat leadership on October 13th, the day before the Tidö Agreement was made public, where Gustav Gellerbrant, the party’s chief negotiator details the policies that the party had managed to get into the deal. 

“It’s actually quite incredible,” Gellerbrant tells his colleagues in the documentary. “We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrats’ migration policy. This is a paradigm shift on a grand scale which is happening and we also have a budget that will soon be complete. 

Party leader Jimmie Åkesson describes himself as “more than satisfied” with the deal. 

The Tidö Agreement is the deal through which the far-right Sweden Democrats agreed to support a three-party government of the Moderate, Christian Democrats and Liberal Parties. It is named after Tidö Slott, the medieval mansion south of Västerås in Västmanland where the details of the deal was hammered out between the parties.

“Taken as a whole, it has exceeded all our expectations,” group leader Henrik Vinge, who led negotiations alongside Gellerbrant, tells the meeting in the SVT documentary. 

Swedish vocab: mer än nöjd – more than satisfied

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis declared World Athlete of the Year

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the World Athlete of the year awards on Monday, alongside world champion American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world women’s 400m hurdles record twice while Duplantis set three new world highs this year.

US-born Swede Duplantis claimed the award for the second time in three years with three world records in 2022 plus the men’s world indoor title in March and the world outdoor gold in July.

“Going into the year, I had really high expectations of myself and I had some really big goals,” 23-year-old Duplantis said.

“I wanted to win the world indoors, the world outdoors, the Europeans, the Diamond League final, and I wanted to break the world record a few times,” he added.

Both titles were claimed in world record heights of 6.20 and 6.21 metres respectively and he also sealed European gold in Munich.

He won 18 of his 19 competitions, and vaulted six metres or higher 23 times.

Swedish vocab: stavhopp – pole vault

