What books and art can we expect to be in Sweden’s future cultural canon?
Sweden's culture minister has not ruled out questions on the planned Swedish cultural canon being included in a future citizenship test. So to give you a head start, here are our bets on the books and artworks that might be included.
Published: 7 December 2022 12:17 CET
The writer Selma Lagerlöf will definitely get into the canon. Photo: SvD/TT
KEY POINTS: What do we know about the plans for a future Swedish cultural canon?
The government has promised to set up a committee to develop a proposal for a Swedish "cultural canon". Foreigners may end up having to know about the works included for a future citizenship test. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 6 December 2022 13:09 CET
