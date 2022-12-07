What did Swedes Google most in 2022?

How?

The top five questions beginning with ‘how?’ Swedes searched for this year were all very topical, with the war in Ukraine, the Winter Olympics, long waits for passports and Sweden’s election all making an appearance. Here’s the lineup:

1. How do you vote?

2. How old is Putin?

3. How is monkeypox spread?

4. How many medals does Sweden have in the Olympics?

5. How long does it take to get a passport?

6. How many have died in Ukraine?

7. How many soldiers does Russia have?

8. How are things going in the election right now?

9. How many soldiers does Sweden have?

10. How long has Putin been president?

Clark Olofsson (right, with glasses) was the most googled person in Sweden this year. Photo: Kent Östlund/TT

Most googled people

Sweden’s most googled people was a real mix this year, with controversial criminal Clark Olofsson, who was the subject of a Netflix series this year, coming top.

Putin also featured on this list in second place, with American celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Will Smith all in the top ten, showing that Swedes are arguably more interested in American celebrity drama than they are in domestic celebrities.

One Nordic celebrity who did make the top ten was 79-year-old Grynet Molvig, a Norwegian actor and singer who has also been active in Sweden, presumably due to her participation in reality show Stjärnorna på Slottet this year.

Here’s the full list of Sweden’s most googled people this year:

1. Clark Olofsson (controversial criminal)

2. Vladimir Putin (Russian president responsible for the war on Ukraine)

3. Cornelia Jakobs (Sweden’s Eurovision entry)

4. Grynet Molvig (Norwegian actor and singer)

5. Amber Heard (American actress, subject of a high-profile court case against former partner Johnny Depp)

6. Johnny Depp (American actor, see above)

7. Rasmus Paludan (Danish far-right politician who carried out Koran-burning demonstrations in Sweden this spring)

8. Sanna Marin (Finnish Prime Minister)

9. Will Smith (American actor who infamously punched host Chris Rock at the Oscars this year)

10. Ulf Kristersson (Swedish Prime Minister)

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September 2022, was high up in Swedes’ search results this year. Picture from her funeral procession. Photo: Mike Egerton/Pool Photo via AP

News and events

Again, Ukraine, passports, and the election result all featured heavily here, but also Börje Salming, the legendary Swedish hockey player who passed away a few weeks ago. Queen Elizabeth, another public figure who passed away this year, also made this list, as did the strikes at airline SAS and high electricity prices.

Here’s the full list in the news and events category:

1. Ukraine

2. Election result

3. Börje Salming

4. Book passport

5. Monkeypox

6. Queen Elizabeth

7. Cornelia Jakobs

8. Amber Heard

9. SAS strike

10. Electricity prices

The Northern Lights over Tromsø in Norway. Photo: Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/NTB/TT

What?

Sweden’s questions beginning with ‘what’ were also highly topical, with questions on Nato, the election and the price of petrol and electricity all making the top ten. Here’s the full list.

1. What’s the price of electricity today?

2. What is Nato?

3. What’s happening in Ukraine?

4. What is an oligarch?

5. What should I vote for?

6. What is monkeypox?

7. What is the price of petrol today?

8. What do the Moderates want?

9. What are the northern lights?

10. What is the guarantee pension?

Word game Wordle was a popular search query in Sweden this year. Photo: Michael Dwyer/TT

Most trending searches this year

Finally, here’s the top ten trending searches for the year, across all categories:

1. Ukraine

2. Clark Olofsson

3. Election result

4. World Cup

5. Valkompassen (Election quiz on how to vote)

6. Olympics

7. Börje Salming

8. Wordle

9. Football Euros

10. Jeffrey Dahmer (American serial killer who was also the subject of a Netflix documentary this year)