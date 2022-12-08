GOATWATCH: Here’s how you can livestream Sweden’s Christmas goat

The goat, called Gävlebocken, is famed around the world for the annual battle between anonymous arsonists who try to burn it down and the city authorities, who try to keep it intact until after Christmas.
Over its 56-year-history, the arsonists have the advantage, with the goat burning down slightly more often than it has stayed intact.
After 2016, when it was burned down within hours of being inaugurated, however it remained intact until 2020, coming close to beating its four-year survival record.
It burned down again just before Christmas last year, however, with a man with soot on his hands arrested near the scene of the crime.
The Local’s journalist Becky Waterton asked on Twitter whether you thought the goat would survive this year, with 61.3 percent thinking it would perish before Christmas Eve.
You can keep an eye on the goat’s fate via Visit Gävle’s website here, or via YouTube below.
