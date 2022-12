First off, Lucia is celebrated on December 13th every year, and is a tradition rooted in Christianity, where the death of Saint Lucia is commemorated with a procession of singing children holding lit candles.

One girl will be chosen to play Lucia, which will involve wearing a crown of candles (usually LED for small children) and leading the procession. She will be followed by tärnor – other girls in long white dresses holding candles, and stjärngossar or ‘star boys’, boys in long white tunics and pointy white hats with stars on. The children will sing Sankta Lucia (usually just the first verse):

SANKTA LUCIA

Natten går tunga fjät,

runt gård och stuva.

Kring jord som sol’n förlät,

skuggorna ruva.

Då i vårt mörka hus,

stiger med tända ljus,

Sankta Lucia, Sankta Lucia.

And here’s a very entertaining phonetic version from Scandi café Scandikitchen:

SUNK TAR LOU, SEE YA

Nut and gore tune-off yet

Ruined gourd ox-stew, vah

Cring you’d some sulfer yet

School gore, now roux vah

Doughy wort murk a whose

Steeger met end-a-juice

Sunk tar Lou, see ya

Sunk taaaar Lou, see ya!

Why do I need to know about this?

This Lucia procession is similar to a Christmas play – the children (at least in the case of the youngest children) have probably been practicing the songs and the procession for weeks or even months, and parents are expected to turn up to listen to their offspring singing when the big day comes around.

You will also need to source some sort of Lucia outfit – the most traditional choice is a long white dress with a red ribbon for girls, and a white outfit (this can also be a dress or tunic) for boys with a pointy white hat.

Crown Princess Victoria and her brother, Prince Carl Philip as Lucia and a stjärngosse (star boy), respectively in 1984. Photo: Anders Holmström/TT

If you don’t fancy the white dress, you can also dress your child up as an elf or a gingerbread man, or some other Christmassy character.

Where can I buy a Lucia outfit?

Your initial reaction may have been to wonder where on earth you can buy a floor-length child-size Lucia gown on short notice, but luckily Lucia is such an important tradition in Sweden that all the major children’s clothing chains like Kappahl, H&M and Lindex have a dedicated section for Lucia clothing.

Another good tip is to look in second hand shops. Kids grow fast, and one years’ Lucia outfit is often outgrown the following year, so they don’t usually get worn out. With a new Lucia outfit costing at least 200 kronor in most shops, you can save a fair amount by buying one used.

You can also try making your own if you know how to sew. You can search in Swedish for “sy egen Lucialinne” or a similar pattern for a long roomy dress, or use a dress which already fits your child as a guide.

What else might I be expected to do?

If your child is involved in any kind of extra-curricular activity, such as a sports club or a choir, you might be asked to help out as a stödförälder (support parent), guiding children to the right part of the church or venue for their Lucia event. You could also be asked to bake lussebullar or pepparkakor for the guests to eat.

Even if you don’t speak perfect Swedish, this can be a great opportunity to get to know some Swedes and other parents in your community – especially after two years of social distancing, where many of these events were cancelled. If you’d like a recipe for lussebullar, click here, and you can find a pepparkakor recipe here (or, you can buy dough in your local supermarket to bake yourself).