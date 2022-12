Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Major train problems in Sweden on Wednesday evening

Trains were once again rolling across Sweden on Thursday morning, after a breakdown in the Swedish Transport Administration’s telephone system caused massive delays and cancellations.

Effectively every train in Sweden was unable to move after the administration’s traffic centres stopped being able to communicate with one another during the rush hour period on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“There are an enormous number of trains out on the track now, it’s right at the end of the rush hour,” Bengt Olsson, the administration’s press officer said.

After the system was repaired, trains started to move again at about 8pm, with the system back to normal by Thursday morning.

“We managed to get it sorted overnight,” Olsson told TT.

Swedish vocab: att få ordning i – to sort something out

Swedish forecaster warns of snow problems on Thursday morning

Swedish state weather forecaster has issued a snow warning for areas near the Baltic coast of northern Sweden.

“Snow can cause problems for morning traffic,” meteorologist Anna Belking told TT, saying that the areas affected stretched from the bay around Skellefteå down to Robertsfors north of Umeå. “Heavy snowfall is going to be strengthened by winds blowing in from the sea to the Västerbotten coast.”

SMHI has also issued snow warnings for the south of Västra Götaland and the north of Halland.

Swedish vocab: kraftiga snöfall – heavy (literally, powerful) snowfall

Sweden has no plans to introduce Covid-19 restrictions this winter

Sweden’s government is not planning on bringing in new Covid-19 restrictions or recommendations, despite the spread of infection increasing, according to health minister Jakob Forssmed.

In an interview with public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, health minister Jakob Forssmed said that the government was “prepared if the situation becomes worse than what we’re currently seeing”.

“However, we’ve made the assessment that the illness is no longer a danger to society. The pandemic is still here, but we’re in a new phase,” he told the radio.

There are no plans to introduce large-scale testing either, Forssmed said, adding that following the spread of infection in other ways, such as testing waste water, is currently sufficient.

“It might be necessary at some point to scale up to large-scale testing. But it’s also very expensive and requires a lot of resources, and the assessment now is that it can be tracked in other ways,” he said.

Swedish vocab: väldigt kostsamt – very expensive

Researchers support Swedish youths’ climate lawsuit against government

Over 1,500 researchers and lecturers have co-signed an article in support of the young climate activists suing the Swedish state for its insufficient climate policy.

“Sweden has its goals for lowering emissions,” the researchers wrote in a collaborative article in tabloid Aftonbladet. “But they are completely insufficient. The rate at which emissions are being lowered is too low, and the goals simultaneously allow measures to be put off until a later date.”

“Sweden is not taking the measures needed to protect the rights of children and young people according to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR),” they wrote.

Swedish vocab: helt otillräckliga – completely insufficient