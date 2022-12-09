More snow on the way for much of Sweden

“In most areas we’re likely to see quite light snowfall, in others it’s going to be more serious,” SMHI meterologist Sandra Fyrstedt said.

Between 5 and 15 centimetres of snowfall are expected in the northernmost areas of Halland county as well as large parts of Västra Götaland county this morning, leading SMHI to issue a yellow warning for these areas.

In southern Västra Götaland there could be stronger flurries of snowfall throughout Friday, Fyrstedt said.

Accidents and treacherous conditions can also be expected as a result of the snowfall.

Just after 8am on Friday morning, a bus tipped over in western Hisingen in Gothenburg due to the adverse weather conditions. According to police there were between 20 and 25 passengers on board, none of whom suffered injuries.

“Luckily, no one appears to have been injured,” said Hans-Jörgen Ostler, press spokesperson from the western region’s police service.

“We’ve had a lot of traffic accidents,” he said, “it’s slippy out on the roads, so drivers need to take into account the fact that there are different weather conditions today than there were compared with last week.”

“Serious accidents can also occur at low speeds,” he added.

According to SMHI, it’s difficult to say which areas will see the most snowfall over the next few days.

“There are now large areas of snowfall which will be covering the country, rather strips of snowfall which will be stronger in some areas,” Fyrstedt said.

SMHI has also issued a snow warning for parts of the Västerbotten county coastline, with serious snowfall expected over the course of Friday morning.

“That warning will probably be extended over the weekend,” Fyrstedt said. “There is still serious snowfall coming in over the Skellefteå bay and in towards land.”

Snow is also expected on Saturday and Sunday across the country – but still in relatively small amounts in most areas. The sub-zero temperatures look here to stay, however.

“In southern Sweden we can expect negative temperatures up to a few degrees above zero down in Skåne, Blekinge, Öland and Gotland,” Fyrstedt said.

“Up over Norrland temperatures will be between -5 and -15 degrees, generally speaking.”