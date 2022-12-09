Read news from:
DISCRIMINATION

Sweden’s Supreme Court says ‘no’ to Islamic headscarf ban

Sweden's Supreme Court has reversed the schoolgirl headscarf ban passed by the Moderate-led municipality of Staffanstorp in Skåne back in 2019, saying it breaks freedom of expression laws.

Published: 9 December 2022 08:16 CET
The Supreme Court has ruled that a headscarf ban is illegal. Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix/TT

Staffanstorp, where the Moderates rule in coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats wanted a ban on headscarves for children in preschools and primary schools up to year six, effectively meaning a ban for children under 12. In Skurup, another municipality led by the Sweden Democrats, politicians had wanted a ban for children and staff in preschools and primary schools.

Previously, parliament has rejected proposals banning headscarves, and the parliament’s committee on the constitution has said  that it has no plans for legislation banning headscarves, either for children in certain schools or more broadly in society. 

Both Skåne municipalities have been pushing the headscarf issue for several years. In a previous decision, the Administrative Court came to the conclusion that the headscarf ban the two municipalities wanted to introduce contravenes both protections on religious freedom under Swedish constitutional laws, and the European Convention on Human Rights. 

The Supreme Court instead based its decision instead on Sweden’s freedom of expression law, stating that expressions of religious affiliation, such as clothing, are covered by the law.

“Limiting the right to wear a headscarf has effects on individuals and is therefore a limitation of freedom of expression,” Justice Ulrik von Essen said in a press release.

“For the limitation to be permitted, it must be supported by law. Such legal support is missing in national law and therefore the municipalities’ decision must be annulled,” he said.

DISCRIMINATION

Racist attacks against Afro-Swedes ‘most common hate crime in Sweden’

Six out of ten hate crimes against Afro-Swedes reported in Sweden involve verbal assaults or threats, often involving the n-word, insults about skin colour or origin, and dehumanising expressions, such as comparing the victim to a monkey, a survey by the Swedish Council on Crime Prevention has found.

Published: 25 November 2022 11:12 CET
Racist attacks against Afro-Swedes 'most common hate crime in Sweden'

The survey, Afrophobic hate crimes (Swedish), is based on an analysis of 430 reports of hate crimes against Afro-Swedes, as well as 16 in-depth interviews with victims, and was carried out as part of the last government’s 2016 Action Plan Against Racism. 

Lisa Wallin, one of the two investigators who carried out the survey, said that Afro-Swedes who were victims of hate crimes reported that they had had a significant impact on them. 

“Those interviewed described the consequences of the crime both in the short and the long term, and both for the individual and for society more broadly,” she said in a press release

She said that Afro-Swedes’ vulnerability to hate crimes contributed to “resignation and a feeling of exclusion”. 

The fact that hate crimes are often unpredictable and occur in many different contexts can also lead to a state of constant readiness,” she said. 

The most common place where hate crimes against Afro-Swedes occur is on the streets and in public transport, but there are also frequent attacks in schools or work places, near to people’s homes and on the internet. 

Although verbal assaults were most common, one fifth of the reported attacks (18 percent) were violent assaults, which is a higher rate than for Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, or other xenophobic hate crimes. 

Only two percent of the crimes were discrimination, with those mostly about people being refused entry to nightclubs. 

More than three-quarters of the reported perpetrators and six out of ten of the victims are men, but women often face a combination of racist and mysogynistic abuse. According to the researchers insults combining the n-word with the word hora, meaning a prostitute, are common.

Young people are particularly at risk of abuse. Four out of ten of those reporting that they have been subject to violent racist attacks were under 18, the youngest was seven, and the oldest was only 51. 

Several of the interviewees said that they had faced serious long-term consequences from the abuse, such as depression and being off work sick, while others spoke of a sense of alienation. 

The interviewees also described Afro-Swedes’ low level of confidence in Sweden’s criminal justice system, and particularly in the police, who they claimed tend to assume that black people were potential suspects rather than crime victims. 

“The police reports we analysed showed that the rate at which crimes are solved is low when it comes to hate crimes against Afro-Swedes, something which is the case generally when it comes to hate crimes as they are often crimes which are hard to investigate,” the report reads. 

Interviewees said they were aware that reporting hate crimes to the police seldom ends in the perpetrator being found guilty, which the investigators suggested might indicate that significantly more hate crimes are committed against Afro-Swedes than are ever reported. 

