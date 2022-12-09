Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

New rail chaos fears, court rules union must admit Sweden Democrat, court overturns municipal headscarf ban, and US Secretary of State calls for Sweden to join Nato 'soon': Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 9 December 2022 08:15 CET
Kiruna lorry driver Mats Fredlund was barred from Sweden's transport worker's union because of his membership of the far-right Sweden Democrats. Photo: private/TT

Fear of Christmas train disruption

The new digital planning system being brought in by the Swedish Transport Administration this Sunday risks causing even more train chaos in the run-up to Christmas, rail companies have warned. 

“We are extremely stressed and frustrated,” said Lina Lagerroth, a business expert at the industry lobby group Tågföretagen, saying that the administration was bringing in the system without giving them time to carry out prior testing. 

The new digital system, which is more than six months delayed, will make it easier for administration and rail operators to operate, but rail companies fear that there will be inevitable teething troubles. 

The worry comes after a telephone outage at the Transport Administration stopped trains across the county on Wednesday evening. 

“This is an extremely serious event,” Sweden’s infrastructure minister Andreas Carlson told Sweden’s TT newswire, pointing out that the agency’s back-up system had also failed. 

“That’s what is particularly serious and that’s why it’s important that the transport administration takes all necessary steps to make sure that a similar situation cannot happen again.” 

Swedish vocab: åtgärder – steps/actions

Supreme court rules that transport union must admit Sweden Democrat politician 

Sweden’s supreme court has ruled that Mats Fredlund, a Sweden Democrat politician from Kiruna, should not have been barred from membership of the Swedish Transport Workers’ Union, as all people in society have the right to be a member of a union. 

The court ordered the union to pay Fredlund’s court costs of 222,000 kronor. 

Lars Mikaelsson, the union’s leader, called the decision “regrettable and concerning”. 

“We would like of course for our members to be able to decide who can be a member. We think this is a threat to democracy. Now the state and the courts are going in and interpreting our union rules and not caring at all about the democratic decisions taken at our congress.” 

The union had claimed that being a Sweden Democrat was “not in accordance with union rules about promoting the equal value of every individual”. 

Fredlund said that the ruling was “as expected”. 

“If I had lost I would have appealed immediately but of course I’ve been worried. If I’d lost today I would have gone bankrupt with debts of two million kronor. But I see this as a human right.” 

Swedish vocab: oroväckande – concerning 

High court overturns Staffanstorp headscarf ban  

Sweden’s Supreme Administrative Court has overturned a ban on girls wearing the headscarf until they reach year six, imposed by the Moderate-led municipality of Staffanstorp and proposed by the Sweden-Democrat-led municipality of Skurup (who also wanted to ban school personnel from wearing the Islamic headdress). 

The court ruled that the proposed ban contravened Sweden’s freedom of expression laws, which it said also covered religious accessories such as clothes. 

“To limit the right to wear the headscarf has effects on the individual and is as a result a limit on freedom of expression,” judge Ulrik von Essen said in a press release. “For such a limit to be permissible, it would require support in the law. Such support is lacking at a national level and as a result the municipalities’ decision is no longer valid.” 

Swedish vocab: en begränsning – a limitation 

US, Sweden, Finland seek Turkey greenlight soon on Nato

Finland and Sweden joined the United States on Thursday in asking Turkey for its greenlight soon to join Nato, saying they
have been fulfilling promises sought by Ankara on militants.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers, meeting jointly in Washington, steered clear of airing any frustration or threatening Turkey, the one nation holding up the Nordic nations’ bids to join the transatlantic alliance.

“I’m confident that Nato will formally welcome Finland and Sweden as members soon,” Blinken told a joint news conference. “Both countries have taken significant concrete actions to fulfill their commitments, including those related to the security concerns on the part of our ally Turkey,” Blinken said.

Turkey has demanded that the two countries take tougher stances on Kurdish militants that it considers terrorists in exchange for backing their Nato bids. Sweden last week extradited Mahmut Tat, who is wanted by Ankara for membership in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that commitments made earlier this year to Turkey by both countries were being “very much fulfilled.”

He voiced hope that Sweden and Finland would join by February, the date when the other initial holdout, Hungary, has pledged to approve their accession.

