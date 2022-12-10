LISTEN: Sweden’s cultural canon plan and what it means for foreigners

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as guest Anna Troberg, chairman of the DIK union for culture sector workers and an opponent of the government’s plans for a cultural canon. We also have an interview with Pakistan’s ambassador to Sweden, Zahoor Ahmed, to find out about the Pakistani community in Sweden and some cultural differences between the countries.
For our main topic this week we look at Sweden’s plans to introduce a state-mandated cultural canon and what it will mean for foreigners. Here are a couple of recent articles on the canon plan if you’d like to learn more.
- KEY POINTS: What do we know about the plans for a future Swedish cultural canon?
- What books and art can we expect to be in Sweden’s future cultural canon?
We also chat about the Nobel banquet this weekend and the upcoming St. Lucia celebrations.
- The dinner that proves Sweden is anything but lagom
- Parenting in Sweden: How to prepare for your child’s Lucia celebration
And we round up some of the week’s main news stories:
- ‘Work permit holders will not lose permanent residency’: Swedish Migration Minister
- Swedish terror attacker sentenced to psychiatric care
- Turkey calls Sweden’s extradition of PKK militant ‘a start’
