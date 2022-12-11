Read news from:
Swedish Red Cross: Vulnerable groups are particularly affected by inflation

People who are already struggling financially in Sweden are the ones most affected by the rising prices, the Red Cross noted.

Published: 11 December 2022 12:55 CET
The economic crisis in Sweden is hitting vulnerable segments of society hard. Photo by tommao wang / Unsplash

The Red Cross pointed out that more and more people in Sweden are falling outside society’s “safety net.”

In the past year, the need to get help through, for example, food and clothing distribution networks has increased, and more and more groups are affected.

“Especially now in the economic crisis, we see that increased efforts are needed (to support) the most vulnerable groups,” Johanna Saunders at the Swedish Red Cross warned.

New offer in Hovsjö

As a result of the increased need for support, the Red Cross House has recently launched a new effort in Hovsjö in the city of Södertälje.

Similar operations can be found in Malmö and other places, where those in need can get access to free food, showers, and the possibility to wash clothes – among other things.

Another growing problem is that many people need help getting the right kind of support from authorities, Saunders noted.

Increased need for support notices in parishes

Multiple parishes in Sweden have also noticed an increased demand for counseling, conversations, free meals, and activities.

This applies above all to people on long-term sick leave, pensioners with low pensions, families with children with limited finances, and people who are new to Sweden.

MONEY

EU proposal ‘could double the price of snus in Sweden’

The European Union (EU) plans to force Sweden to increase the tax on snus, which could result in its price skyrocketing, the Aftonbladet has reported citing "a secret, leaked" document. 

Published: 27 November 2022 10:51 CET
On Saturday, the newspaper described a “secret, leaked” proposal from the European Commission in Brussels on the tobacco tax.

The proposal is to be published at the beginning of December and then discussed and assessed by EU member states.

If the proposal is adopted, a box of loose snus could cost over 120 kroner, more than double the current price, Aftonbladet writes. For portioned snus, there may be a price increase of 34 kroner a box.

Snus was banned in the EU in 1992, but Sweden was granted an exception.

Reactions

Sweden’s Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson reacted to the reporting on a potential tax proposal from the European Commission that could lead to a sharp increase in the price of snus and other tobacco.

“We will, of course, oppose these increases,” Svantesson wrote on Twitter.

“We have not seen the Commission’s proposal in its entirety, but the government will, of course, continue to stand up for Swedish snus,” Svantesson added.

