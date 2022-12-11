Swedish Red Cross: Vulnerable groups are particularly affected by inflation

The Red Cross pointed out that more and more people in Sweden are falling outside society’s “safety net.”

In the past year, the need to get help through, for example, food and clothing distribution networks has increased, and more and more groups are affected.

“Especially now in the economic crisis, we see that increased efforts are needed (to support) the most vulnerable groups,” Johanna Saunders at the Swedish Red Cross warned.

New offer in Hovsjö

As a result of the increased need for support, the Red Cross House has recently launched a new effort in Hovsjö in the city of Södertälje.

Similar operations can be found in Malmö and other places, where those in need can get access to free food, showers, and the possibility to wash clothes – among other things.

Another growing problem is that many people need help getting the right kind of support from authorities, Saunders noted.

Increased need for support notices in parishes

Multiple parishes in Sweden have also noticed an increased demand for counseling, conversations, free meals, and activities.

This applies above all to people on long-term sick leave, pensioners with low pensions, families with children with limited finances, and people who are new to Sweden.