Train traffic in Sweden running smoothly so far despite control system change

“It has gone brilliantly,” Bengt Olsson, press manager at the Swedish Transport Administration, said on Sunday.
During the night between Saturday and Sunday, the Swedish Transport Administration switched to a new digital control system for train traffic.
The change has been met with concern from parts of the train and transport industries, with concerns that it would cause major disruption to traffic.
Change carried out according to plan
However, according to the Swedish Transport Administration, the first night with the new system went as planned.
“So far, we haven’t had any problems,” Olsson said at 9.00 am on Sunday.
Although the first few hours on the new system have passed without incidents, the real test is expected to come later on Sunday or next week, as traffic is normally limited during weekend nights.
“To be honest, it’s not peak traffic right now. It’s Sunday, and there’s less traffic than on a weekday, and traffic will increase after 3 pm. At that time, or during the day tomorrow, the system will really be put to the test,” he said.
The new system is used to plan train operators’ routes along the railway network. The challenge is expected to come in the event of bad weather and at times when departures need to be rescheduled at short notice.
