Rund under fötterna literally means ‘round under the feet’ but is really a way of saying that someone is drunk, or in other words that they are struggling to walk properly.

It is often said that Sweden is a land of drinking songs, the famous snapsvisor, and excessive weekend or holiday drinking. What is true is that Systembolaget, the state monopoly on alcohol, was founded in 1955 after years of rationing policies to curb what was perceived as excessive drinking. But the history of Swedish drinking goes much further back.

In one of Statens offentliga utredningar (SOU), ‘Swedish Government Official Reports’ from 1994, Svensk alkoholpolitik – bakgrund och nuläge, ‘Swedish alcohol policy – background and current state’, the authors make an interesting reference to the famed Roman historian Tacitus. Anyone who has ever lived in Sweden, will find this a remarkable account. The document has been named Germania (translated by Thomas Gordon), and in it are described the drinking habits of Swedes and other Germanic peoples around 98 AD.

After a lone lie in, and a dish of meat, the people, he wrote sit down to drink and “to continue drinking night and day without intermission, is a reproach to no man”.

“Frequent then are their broils, as usual amongst men intoxicated with liquor,” he writes. “And such broils rarely terminate in angry words, but for the most part in maimings and slaughter.”

Tacitus does not end there.

“In extinguishing thirst, they use not equal temperance. If you will but humour their excess in drinking, and supply them with as much as they covet, it will be no less easy to vanquish them by vices than by arms,” he writes.

It would seem then that the drinking habits of Swedes go very far back indeed.

And perhaps this could explain the sheer amount of words for being drunk available to the Swedes, which, of course, includes the term ‘round under the feet’, rund under fötterna.

You can be: berusad, where a rus is related to ‘rush’ in English, packad which is the same ‘packed’ or ‘loaded’, full, which meaning ‘filled’, drucken which corresponds to ‘drunk’, rusig which is ‘rushy’.

You can be lullig, which has the same origin as ‘lullaby’ a word also used to describe the walking of children learning to walk, lummig, which is also said of luscious tree crowns. You can be onykter meaning ‘unsober’, mosig ‘mushy’, dragen ‘pulled’, påverkad ‘affected, salongsberusad ‘lounge rushed’, or överförfriskad ‘over-inebriated’.

Finally, you can be sned, ‘crooked’, slirig, a verbification of ‘glide’, på örat ‘on the ear’; redlös ‘order-less’, stupfull ‘fall-drunk’ or ‘dead drunk’, dyngrak ‘shitstraight’. The list goes on and on.

Swedes do like to partake, and it is said that it is much easier to get to know them if a little alcohol is involved.

Even though this has been the case ever since antiquity, rund under fötterna is a quite modern expression, first documented in written form in 1957. Not much else can be said about it.

In perhaps a comment on the British relationship to alcohol the translation website bab.la translates rund under fötterna to ‘merry’.

As well as British people also enjoying a drink, perhaps there is some biblical relation here, to Isaiah 22:13 in the King James Bible, ‘And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry.’

Enjoying a good drink is, of course, not unique to Swedes, though they do have a great list of expressions and words for being drunk. What are your favourites? If you are going out this weekend, perhaps even to get a bit rund under fötterna, tag us on instagram @thelocalsweden with your favourite words and phrases.

Example sentences:

Conny, du är lite rund under fötterna va?

Conny, you’re a bit tipsy aren’t you?

Rund under fötterna? Jag vet inte vad jag heter!

Tipsy? I can’t remember my name!

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon US, Amazon UK, Bokus or Adlibris.