Scandinavian airline SAS increases departures to Shanghai

The number of direct flights between Scandinavia and Chinese city Shanghai is to increase from this week with SAS announcing a second weekly departure from Copenhagen.

Published: 12 December 2022 13:50 CET
SAS is to double the number of weekly services between Copenhagen and Shanghai. File photo: LEIF R JANSSON / SCANPIX SWEDEN / AFP

Starting December 16th, SAS will offer an additional weekly flight between Copenhagen Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

The additional weekly flight will depart for the first time on the 16th of December.

From January 6th 2023, SAS will fly from Copenhagen to Shanghai every Tuesday and Friday and from Shanghai to Copenhagen every Thursday and Sunday, throughout the winter season.

The” flights are conveniently timed with late evening departures from Copenhagen and early morning arrivals back in Copenhagen to ensure full connectivity for passengers and air cargo with the SAS network,” the airline said in the press statement.

The SAS flight from Copenhagen to Shanghai was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak before being resumed on a one flight per-week schedule. Its route was diverted in March this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The diversion increased the time of the flight from 9 hours and 33 minutes to just over 11 hours, with the new route over Kazakhstan avoiding Russian airspace.

SAS operates the Shanghai route with the Airbus A350.

The airline reported heavy losses in November but also said it saw the “highest number” of passengers since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Train traffic in Sweden running smoothly so far despite control system change

A planned change of an internal digital control system by the Swedish Transport Administration has raised concerns about major disruptions in train traffic - but so far, everything is running smoothly, according to the authority.

Published: 11 December 2022 09:54 CET
“It has gone brilliantly,” Bengt Olsson, press manager at the Swedish Transport Administration, said on Sunday.

During the night between Saturday and Sunday, the Swedish Transport Administration switched to a new digital control system for train traffic.

The change has been met with concern from parts of the train and transport industries, with concerns that it would cause major disruption to traffic.

Change carried out according to plan

However, according to the Swedish Transport Administration, the first night with the new system went as planned.

“So far, we haven’t had any problems,” Olsson said at 9.00 am on Sunday.

Although the first few hours on the new system have passed without incidents, the real test is expected to come later on Sunday or next week, as traffic is normally limited during weekend nights.

“To be honest, it’s not peak traffic right now. It’s Sunday, and there’s less traffic than on a weekday, and traffic will increase after 3 pm. At that time, or during the day tomorrow, the system will really be put to the test,” he said.

The new system is used to plan train operators’ routes along the railway network. The challenge is expected to come in the event of bad weather and at times when departures need to be rescheduled at short notice.

