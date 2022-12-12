Scandinavian airline SAS increases departures to Shanghai

Starting December 16th, SAS will offer an additional weekly flight between Copenhagen Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

The additional weekly flight will depart for the first time on the 16th of December.

From January 6th 2023, SAS will fly from Copenhagen to Shanghai every Tuesday and Friday and from Shanghai to Copenhagen every Thursday and Sunday, throughout the winter season.

The” flights are conveniently timed with late evening departures from Copenhagen and early morning arrivals back in Copenhagen to ensure full connectivity for passengers and air cargo with the SAS network,” the airline said in the press statement.

The SAS flight from Copenhagen to Shanghai was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak before being resumed on a one flight per-week schedule. Its route was diverted in March this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The diversion increased the time of the flight from 9 hours and 33 minutes to just over 11 hours, with the new route over Kazakhstan avoiding Russian airspace.

SAS operates the Shanghai route with the Airbus A350.

The airline reported heavy losses in November but also said it saw the “highest number” of passengers since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

