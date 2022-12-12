Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Christmas dinner in Sweden will be 14 percent more expensive: Swedbank

The typical Swedish Christmas dinner will be 14 percent more expensive this year than last year, according to an analysis by the Swedbank bank.

The bank used the supermarket pricing website Matpriskollen to look at the prices of 100 types of foods that are normally eaten around Christmas, including ham, cheese, chocolate, cream, and clementines.

Swedbank’s Christmas shopping list was about 4,000 kronor – 14 percent more than it would have cost in Christmas 2021.

Swedish vocab: julrätter – Christmas dishes

Sweden’s government pressed on power prices in post-election TV debate

The leaders of the four pro-government parties came under attack on Sunday evening for high power prices, tax cuts for the rich, and the lack of a policy to reach Sweden’s 2030 climate goals, in the first TV debate of political leaders since the election.

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson took on the role of opposition leader in the debate on SVT’s Agenda programme.

“Excuses after excuses: there isn’t a single one of your failures which you are not blaming on the former government,” Andersson said to Ebba Busch, the leader of the Christian Democrats, before accusing them of putting tax cuts for the rich ahead of measures to help ordinary people handle rising prices.

“Ebba Busch, when you were waving around a falukorv sausage, people didn’t think that you were going to give yourself a tax cut worth 250 falukorv sausages. You are going to be quite full,” she said.

Swedish vocab: mätt – full (of food)

Christian Democrat calls for cannabis to be legalised

Sara Skyttedal, an MEP for the Christian Democrat party has called for cannabis to be legalised, arguing this will deprive criminal groups of funds and help the treatment of addicts.

In her article in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Skyttedal acknowledged that there was almost total political consensus behind Sweden’s no-tolerance approach to drug use.

“There is broad, more or less unanimous, political support for the current no-tolerance approach and the space to question the current order is limited to say the least,” she wrote. “I know that, not least because I myself have contributed to the current hegemony of opinion.”

Sweden is currently holding a government inquiry into reforms to its narcotics control policies.

Swedish vocab: åsiktshegemoni – hegemony of opinion

Swedish Red Cross: Vulnerable groups are particularly affected by inflation

People who are already struggling financially in Sweden are the ones most affected by rising prices, the Red Cross noted.

The Red Cross pointed out that more and more people in Sweden are falling outside society’s “safety net.”

In the past year, the need to get help through, for example, food and clothing distribution networks, has increased, and more and more groups are affected.

“Especially now in the economic crisis, we see that increased efforts are needed (to support) the most vulnerable groups,” Johanna Saunders at the Swedish Red Cross warned.

As a result of the increased need for support, the Red Cross House has recently launched a new effort in Hovsjö in the city of Södertälje.

Similar operations can be found in Malmö and other places, where those in need can get access to free food, showers, and the possibility to wash clothes – among other things.

Another growing problem is that many people need help getting the right kind of support from authorities, Saunders noted.

Swedish vocab: utsatt – vulnerable