Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Christmas food prices, post-election TV debate, food banks, and MEP calls for legalised cannabis: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 12 December 2022 07:46 CET
A Christmas ham. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
New rail chaos fears, court rules union must admit Sweden Democrat, court overturns municipal headscarf ban, and US Secretary of State calls for Sweden to join Nato 'soon': Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 9 December 2022 08:15 CET
