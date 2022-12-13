Swedish Migration Agency rebuked for ‘unacceptable’ processing times

In a press statement, Parliamentary Ombudsman Per Lennerbrant said that the Migration Agency must make “special efforts” to address the long waiting times faced by those applying for asylum, permanent residency, or citizenship in Sweden.

He said he had decided to launch a new investigation into the issue after complaints continued to come in about long processing times, despite him highlighting the problem in a previous investigation, the conclusions of which were published in January 2021.

“In my previous assessment I spoke of a fear that the agency’s long processing times would become the norm if serious measures were not taken,” he said.

“I am now forced to confirm that my fears appear to have been valid. The Migration Agency must make special efforts to address the long processing times.”

According to the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s statement, it is “unacceptable” that the Migration Agency, year after year, has unreasonably long processing times for a large range of cases.

The Ombudsman criticised the Migration Agency for “slow and passive” processing in all cases which were a subject of the investigation.

A copy of the decision has been sent to Sweden’s governmental offices, as the long waiting times are also in part due to lacking resources.

Lennerbrant will continue to follow the issue of waiting times at the Migration Agency, he said.