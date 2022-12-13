Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

RESIDENCE PERMITS

Swedish Migration Agency rebuked for ‘unacceptable’ processing times

The time taken for Sweden's Migration Agency to process asylum, work permit, and other requests is "unacceptable", the country's Parliamentary Ombudsman has concluded after a new investigation.

Published: 13 December 2022 11:53 CET
Swedish Migration Agency rebuked for 'unacceptable' processing times
Migration Agency offices in Stockholm. File photo: Adam Wrafter/SvD/TT

In a press statement, Parliamentary Ombudsman Per Lennerbrant said that the Migration Agency must make “special efforts” to address the long waiting times faced by those applying for asylum, permanent residency, or citizenship in Sweden.

He said he had decided to launch a new investigation into the issue after complaints continued to come in about long processing times, despite him highlighting the problem in a previous investigation, the conclusions of which were published in January 2021. 

“In my previous assessment I spoke of a fear that the agency’s long processing times would become the norm if serious measures were not taken,” he said.

“I am now forced to confirm that my fears appear to have been valid. The Migration Agency must make special efforts to address the long processing times.”

According to the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s statement, it is “unacceptable” that the Migration Agency, year after year, has unreasonably long processing times for a large range of cases.

SEE ALSO:

The Ombudsman criticised the Migration Agency for “slow and passive” processing in all cases which were a subject of the investigation.

A copy of the decision has been sent to Sweden’s governmental offices, as the long waiting times are also in part due to lacking resources.

Lennerbrant will continue to follow the issue of waiting times at the Migration Agency, he said.

Member comments

  1. Glad you keep bringing this topic up, it’s crazy. I’m 6 months into a predicted *36* month wait for my citizenship application, I’ve not even been given a case worker yet.

    There shouldn’t be any complications with my case. I’ve been living (as an EU citizen) with my Swedish born sambo for 4 years, the rule is you have to have been living like that for 2 years. How can the estimated wait time be LONGER than the time it would take before I can legally apply to be citizen?

    Luckily my case is not going to affect my right to be here long term, but for those who risk deportation or having their lives here uprooted it must be awful and stressful.

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP

UPDATED: How many people in Sweden are at risk of losing permanent residency?

Sweden's migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in an interview last week that the government only aimed to abolish asylum-related permanent residency. How many people could that affect?

Published: 7 December 2022 14:30 CET
Updated: 9 December 2022 11:45 CET
UPDATED: How many people in Sweden are at risk of losing permanent residency?

In the Tidö Agreement between the far-right Sweden Democrats and Sweden’s three governing parties it states that “the institution of permanent residence permits should be phased out”. 

A total of 296,981 people currently hold permanent residency (PUT) in Sweden, according to new figures provided to The Local by the Swedish Migration Agency.

So are they at risk? 

Not all of them, according to Migration Minister Malmer Stenergard, who told Swedish state broadcaster SR last week that only asylum-related permanent residencies would be affected by the changes. Permanent residency awarded to people who came to Sweden on a work permit will not be withdrawn and will continue to exist. 

READ ALSO: ‘Work permit holders will not lose permanent residency’: Swedish Migration Minister

So how many of the permanent residencies currently in existence are asylum-related? 

According to numbers provided to The Local by the Migration Agency only 69,022 of the permanent residencies currently in existence are directly asylum-related, while 16,520 are work-permit-related. 

Fully 132,105 of those granted permanent residency came through family reunification, 33,218 were classed as coming through skydd, the various forms of alternative protection, 11,065 were EU-related, and 33,457 were granted permanent residency for other reasons. 

Other reasons included categories such as tillfälligt besök (temporary visit), or uppehållstillstånd pga varaktigt bosatt i Sverige (residency as a result of long-term living in Sweden), as well as people whose reason for permanent residency had been wrongly entered into the database. 

The Local has contacted the Migration Agency for more information on how these categories are defined.

We are not yet sure whether, when Malmer Stenergard talks of withdrawing “asylum-related permanent residencies” (or alternatively upgrading their holders to full citizenship), she intends to focus narrowly on the 69,022 directly awarded cases. 

It’s quite likely that the government will also seek to withdraw the permanent residencies received by close relatives of refugees as a result of family reunification. 

Migration Agency figures on residencies granted between 1980 and 2020 show that more than 964,061 of the 2,638,547 who were given permits during the period were given permits because they were close relatives of people who have already been granted asylum. Of those 964,061, only 249,804 were close relatives of people with refugee status. 

This would indicate that perhaps only a third or a quarter of the family reunification permits are in any way asylum-related, so perhaps less than half of 296,981 permanent residencies now held by people in Sweden are under threat under the government’s plans. 

SHOW COMMENTS