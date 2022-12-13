Read news from:
The season for Sweden’s winter vomiting bug is officially here

Sweden's Public Health Agency has announced that the season for 'vinterkräksjuka', literally 'Winter vomiting bug', is upon us.

Published: 13 December 2022 10:12 CET
There is no vaccine or medicine for the illness, but it usually passes within a day. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

The Agency, which tracks the spread of virus every year through laboratory statistics and searches on healthcare website 1177.se, reports that the season has now officially started, meaning that healthcare providers and society in general can assume there will be an increased number of infections in coming weeks.

Norovirus, the virus causing the illness, is highly contagious, but can be stopped by practicing good hand hygiene.

However, the Agency warns, most kinds of hand disinfectants are not sufficient, so those wanting to stop the spread of the virus are better off carefully washing their hands with soap and water.

There is no vaccine or medicine for the bug and disinfectant hand gel doesn’t work against it.

“You should wash your hands carefully with soap and water to protect yourself against the infection,” said Ydring. Hand gel can be used after hand-washing to protect against other bacteria and viruses. 

The season usually lasts between November and April, and it’s difficult to say how widely it will spread this year, Ydring explained.

“We can’t say how widely it will spread this year. Last year the season was tougher than usual with lots of reported cases.”

More TBE cases expected in Sweden this winter

The currently mild weather is favourable for ticks. As a result, more cases of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) are expected this winter, the Swedish Public Health Agency (FHM) warns.

Published: 13 November 2022 15:08 CET
“If it (note: the weather) continues to be this mild, we can count on more TBE cases coming in,” Marika Hjertqvist, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency, says.

In the last five years, the FHM has seen a substantial increase in TBE cases – a trend that looks set to continue.

Number of cases on the rise

“We have looked at how climate change may affect infectious diseases in the future, and we have seen that TBE has already increased very much,” Hjertqvist says, adding that other factors can also explain the increase.

There are recommendations in place on TBE vaccination for people who live or often stay in areas with a high risk of infection.

“Ticks crawl around on your body before they bite, and in some cases, you can catch them before they bite you,” Hjertqvist says.

The regions that usually have the highest number of TBE cases are Sörmland and Uppsala, according to the FHM.

