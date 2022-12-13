The season for Sweden’s winter vomiting bug is officially here

The Agency, which tracks the spread of virus every year through laboratory statistics and searches on healthcare website 1177.se, reports that the season has now officially started, meaning that healthcare providers and society in general can assume there will be an increased number of infections in coming weeks.

Norovirus, the virus causing the illness, is highly contagious, but can be stopped by practicing good hand hygiene.

However, the Agency warns, most kinds of hand disinfectants are not sufficient, so those wanting to stop the spread of the virus are better off carefully washing their hands with soap and water.

There is no vaccine or medicine for the bug and disinfectant hand gel doesn’t work against it.

“You should wash your hands carefully with soap and water to protect yourself against the infection,” said Ydring. Hand gel can be used after hand-washing to protect against other bacteria and viruses.

The season usually lasts between November and April, and it’s difficult to say how widely it will spread this year, Ydring explained.

“We can’t say how widely it will spread this year. Last year the season was tougher than usual with lots of reported cases.”