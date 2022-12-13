For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Police appointments scandal, environmental approvals on hydropower suspended, vabbing record, and more support for Ukraine: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 13 December 2022 08:19 CET
Climate and environment minister Romina Pourmokhtari at the press conference on Monday. Photo: Marko Säävälä/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Christmas food prices, post-election TV debate, food banks, and MEP calls for legalised cannabis: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 12 December 2022 07:46 CET
