Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Police appointments scandal, environmental approvals on hydropower suspended, vabbing record, and more support for Ukraine: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 13 December 2022 08:19 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Climate and environment minister Romina Pourmokhtari at the press conference on Monday. Photo: Marko Säävälä/TT

Scandal-hit Stockholm police chief suspended 

Stockholm police chief Mats Löfving is standing down until further notice, Anders Thornberg, the head of Sweden’s police, has announced in a press release

Mats Löfving was the deputy head of Sweden’s police when he appointed Linda Staaf as national intelligence chief.

In a police report which newspaper Expressen reported on, Löfving and Staaf are described as “close”, a description Staaf rejected. She said instead that the two developed a “private but superficial relationship”.

“It has not been a relationship, it never became a relationship. It has not been a secret relationship and it has absolutely not been close,” she told TV4.

Bengt Åsbäck, deputy chief prosecutor of the special prosecutor’s office, on Monday launched an investigation into Löfving for “serious abuse of public office” over the appointment. 

Swedish vocab: ett förhållande – a relationship

Government suspends environmental approvals on hydropower

Sweden’s government has suspended the heavily-criticised environmental approvals ordered into hydropower dams across Sweden, fulfilling one of the promises of the Tidö Agreement. 

“The approvals for hydropower need to happen, but the judgement is that we need 12 months to analyse the situation and carry out the necessary changes,” climate and environment minister Romina Pourmokhtari said at a press conference.

All applications for environmental approval which should have been submitted on February 1st 2023 will now be given a new deadline of February 1st 2024. 

The proposal is going to be handled by parliament rapidly, with the government order in place by January 30th. 

Swedish vocab: att snabbehandla – to rush through a proposal

Sweden strikes new record for parents home to look after sick children 

Sweden has struck a new record for ‘vabbing’, staying home to look after sick children, with the Swedish Social Insurance Agency (Försäkringskassan) receiving around 40,000 applications to vab (an acronym of vård av barn, or “care of child”) in just one day. 

Niklas Löfgren, the agency’s spokesperson for household finances, said that after the pandemic, children were more susceptible to viruses after being kept relatively isolated, at the same time as schools, pre-schools, and parents themselves were less willing to overlook minor colds and sniffles. 

“In addition, you have a zero-tolerance approach at pre-schools and schools, but also among parents,” he said. “People simply aren’t sending kids with runny noses to pre-school.” 

Last week there were 171,000 vab applications, making it the most vab-intensive week this year. 

Swedish vocab: snorig – snotty 

Defence minister: new support package for Ukraine on the way 

Sweden’s defence minister has promised to send a new package of military support to Ukraine after visiting Ukraine’s defence minister in Odessa and Mykolajiv, the coastal city near the front line. 

“Of course it makes you emotional to see Russia’s brutality, where they have systematically attacked schools, universities, pre-schools and hospitals,” Pål Jonson told TT. 

He said that the Ukrainians were primarily asking for air defence systems, and said that Sweden was considering including advanced Archer systems in the package. 

Swedish vocab: berörd – moved, affected

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Christmas food prices, post-election TV debate, food banks, and MEP calls for legalised cannabis: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 12 December 2022 07:46 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Christmas dinner in Sweden will be 14 percent more expensive: Swedbank 

The typical Swedish Christmas dinner will be 14 percent more expensive this year than last year, according to an analysis by the Swedbank bank. 

The bank used the supermarket pricing website Matpriskollen to look at the prices of 100 types of foods that are normally eaten around Christmas, including ham, cheese, chocolate, cream, and clementines. 

Swedbank’s Christmas shopping list was about 4,000 kronor – 14 percent more than it would have cost in Christmas 2021. 

Swedish vocab: julrätter – Christmas dishes

Sweden’s government pressed on power prices in post-election TV debate

The leaders of the four pro-government parties came under attack on Sunday evening for high power prices, tax cuts for the rich, and the lack of a policy to reach Sweden’s 2030 climate goals, in the first TV debate of political leaders since the election. 

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson took on the role of opposition leader in the debate on SVT’s Agenda programme

“Excuses after excuses: there isn’t a single one of your failures which you are not blaming on the former government,” Andersson said to Ebba Busch, the leader of the Christian Democrats, before accusing them of putting tax cuts for the rich ahead of measures to help ordinary people handle rising prices.

“Ebba Busch, when you were waving around a falukorv sausage, people didn’t think that you were going to give yourself a tax cut worth 250 falukorv sausages. You are going to be quite full,” she said.

Swedish vocab: mätt – full (of food)

Christian Democrat calls for cannabis to be legalised

Sara Skyttedal, an MEP for the Christian Democrat party has called for cannabis to be legalised, arguing this will deprive criminal groups of funds and help the treatment of addicts. 

In her article in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Skyttedal acknowledged that there was almost total political consensus behind Sweden’s no-tolerance approach to drug use. 

“There is broad, more or less unanimous, political support for the current no-tolerance approach and the space to question the current order is limited to say the least,” she wrote. “I know that, not least because I myself have contributed to the current hegemony of opinion.” 

Sweden is currently holding a government inquiry into reforms to its narcotics control policies. 

Swedish vocab: åsiktshegemoni – hegemony of opinion

Swedish Red Cross: Vulnerable groups are particularly affected by inflation

People who are already struggling financially in Sweden are the ones most affected by rising prices, the Red Cross noted.

The Red Cross pointed out that more and more people in Sweden are falling outside society’s “safety net.”

In the past year, the need to get help through, for example, food and clothing distribution networks, has increased, and more and more groups are affected.

“Especially now in the economic crisis, we see that increased efforts are needed (to support) the most vulnerable groups,” Johanna Saunders at the Swedish Red Cross warned.

As a result of the increased need for support, the Red Cross House has recently launched a new effort in Hovsjö in the city of Södertälje.

Similar operations can be found in Malmö and other places, where those in need can get access to free food, showers, and the possibility to wash clothes – among other things.

Another growing problem is that many people need help getting the right kind of support from authorities, Saunders noted.

Swedish vocab: utsatt – vulnerable

SHOW COMMENTS