Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Scandal-hit Stockholm police chief suspended

Stockholm police chief Mats Löfving is standing down until further notice, Anders Thornberg, the head of Sweden’s police, has announced in a press release.

Mats Löfving was the deputy head of Sweden’s police when he appointed Linda Staaf as national intelligence chief.

In a police report which newspaper Expressen reported on, Löfving and Staaf are described as “close”, a description Staaf rejected. She said instead that the two developed a “private but superficial relationship”.

“It has not been a relationship, it never became a relationship. It has not been a secret relationship and it has absolutely not been close,” she told TV4.

Bengt Åsbäck, deputy chief prosecutor of the special prosecutor’s office, on Monday launched an investigation into Löfving for “serious abuse of public office” over the appointment.

Swedish vocab: ett förhållande – a relationship

Government suspends environmental approvals on hydropower

Sweden’s government has suspended the heavily-criticised environmental approvals ordered into hydropower dams across Sweden, fulfilling one of the promises of the Tidö Agreement.

“The approvals for hydropower need to happen, but the judgement is that we need 12 months to analyse the situation and carry out the necessary changes,” climate and environment minister Romina Pourmokhtari said at a press conference.

All applications for environmental approval which should have been submitted on February 1st 2023 will now be given a new deadline of February 1st 2024.

The proposal is going to be handled by parliament rapidly, with the government order in place by January 30th.

Swedish vocab: att snabbehandla – to rush through a proposal

Sweden strikes new record for parents home to look after sick children

Sweden has struck a new record for ‘vabbing’, staying home to look after sick children, with the Swedish Social Insurance Agency (Försäkringskassan) receiving around 40,000 applications to vab (an acronym of vård av barn, or “care of child”) in just one day.

Niklas Löfgren, the agency’s spokesperson for household finances, said that after the pandemic, children were more susceptible to viruses after being kept relatively isolated, at the same time as schools, pre-schools, and parents themselves were less willing to overlook minor colds and sniffles.

“In addition, you have a zero-tolerance approach at pre-schools and schools, but also among parents,” he said. “People simply aren’t sending kids with runny noses to pre-school.”

Last week there were 171,000 vab applications, making it the most vab-intensive week this year.

Swedish vocab: snorig – snotty

Defence minister: new support package for Ukraine on the way

Sweden’s defence minister has promised to send a new package of military support to Ukraine after visiting Ukraine’s defence minister in Odessa and Mykolajiv, the coastal city near the front line.

“Of course it makes you emotional to see Russia’s brutality, where they have systematically attacked schools, universities, pre-schools and hospitals,” Pål Jonson told TT.

He said that the Ukrainians were primarily asking for air defence systems, and said that Sweden was considering including advanced Archer systems in the package.

Swedish vocab: berörd – moved, affected