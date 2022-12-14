For members
COST OF LIVING
How much money do you need to earn to survive in Sweden?
From day-to-day expenses such as food to monthly costs such as accommodation, life in Sweden doesn't come cheap. So, how much do you need to earn to make ends meet?
Published: 14 December 2022 11:49 CET
Property can be one of the biggest costs in Sweden. Photo: Margareta Bloom Sandebäck/Imagebank Sweden
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
That rent cost is very unrealistic for someone coming to Sweden, since new arrivals will most probably get a second hand rental, almost doubling that cost.