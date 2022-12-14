‘Historic labour shortage will curb unemployment in Sweden’: agency

“The shortage of labour experienced by employers in the autumn is continuing to grow from already high levels,” the agency said in a press release. “The significant shortage of competence will contribute to employers to a greater extent making efforts to retain personnel, which will mean that the increase in unemployment will be slowed down.”

The agency predicts that the unemployment rate will rise next year to 6.9 percent in 2023 from 6.8 percent in 2022, as Sweden enters a period of low growth.

However, Anders Ljungberg, a division chief at the agency said that there would still be “a big demand for high-skilled labour, particularly in health and elderly care”.

According to the agency, the labour shortage is likely to mean that Sweden will not see such a large increase in unemployment as might be expected in an economic downturn, as employers refrain from firing valuable personnel who might be difficult to replace.

At the same time, the agency predicts that it will be even more difficult for the long-term unemployed to establish themselves on the labour market during the next two years, with those who have been unemployed for longer than 12 months facing particular hurdles.