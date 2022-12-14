Read news from:
‘Historic labour shortage will curb unemployment in Sweden’: agency

Sweden is facing a "historic" labour shortage in several critical industries, at the same time as unemployment continues to rise, the country's Public Employment Service has warned in its latest forecast.

Published: 14 December 2022 11:19 CET
Jobseekers at the Public Employment Service in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

“The shortage of labour experienced by employers in the autumn is continuing to grow from already high levels,” the agency said in a press release. “The significant shortage of competence will contribute to employers to a greater extent making efforts to retain personnel, which will mean that the increase in unemployment will be slowed down.” 

The agency predicts that the unemployment rate will rise next year to 6.9 percent in 2023 from 6.8 percent in 2022, as Sweden enters a period of low growth.  

However, Anders Ljungberg, a division chief at the agency said that there would still be “a big demand for high-skilled labour, particularly in health and elderly care”. 

According to the agency, the labour shortage is likely to mean that Sweden will not see such a large increase in unemployment as might be expected in an economic downturn, as employers refrain from firing valuable personnel who might be difficult to replace.

At the same time, the agency predicts that it will be even more difficult for the long-term unemployed to establish themselves on the labour market during the next two years, with those who have been unemployed for longer than 12 months facing particular hurdles. 

Sweden’s central bank hikes core rate to highest level in 14 years

Sweden's Riksbank central bank announced a further 75 point increase in the core interest rate on Thursday, in what it likely to be the last interest rate decision by outgoing governor Stefan Ingves.

Published: 24 November 2022 11:11 CET
While the 75 point hike was expected by the market, the bank signalled that it now expected rates to peak at 2.8 percent next year, up from 2.5 percent in it previous forecast. 

“Inflation is too high and it’s creating problems for many, many households and many, many others,” Ingves said at a press conference after the announcement. 

“Our judgement right now is that the core rate is going to need to be hiked again at the beginning of next year and will end up somewhere around 3 percent. This unusually high inflation that we’ve had demands unusually big increases in the core rate.” 

Thursday’s rate announcement follows the 100-point rise in interest rates announced at the end of September, the biggest single increase the central bank had made in 30 years. 

It means the country’s core interest rate will have risen from zero to 2.5 percent in less than a year.  

“I think that’s too much. The Swedish economy is starting to buckle,” said Annika Winsth, chief economist for the Nordea bank. “It’s a little bit more aggressive than we expected. It’s not certain it will happen, and if it does, it won’t be good for the Swedish economy.”  

“The prognosis indicates that the core interest rate is probably going to be further increased at the start of next year to just under 3 percent,” the bank wrote in a press release. “The Riksbank is going to adapt monetary policy to whatever is required to make sure that inflation returns to the target level within a reasonable period.” 

